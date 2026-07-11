Viral: Nora Fatehi In Tears After Morocco's World Cup Quarter-Final Exit

A video of Nora Fatehi quickly went viral recently when she was seen getting emotional and breaking down after Morocco lost in the FIFA World Cup quarter-finals.

Dressed in a red jersey and cheering on the team, the clip shows Nora Fatehi in tears as a friend comforts her.

Nora Fatehi has had a close association with FIFA. Earlier this year she even performed at the opening ceremony with her song Siir Siir, which is part of the World Cup 2026 album. The track, created in collaboration with French singer Vegedream and music producer Sunjoy, was released on June 8 and has fetched more than 58 million views.

Nora Fatehi brought the house down at the FIFA 2026 opening ceremony on June 12, and before that she took over social media by featuring in Siir Siir.

About Siir Siir Track

The Siir Siir track is an 18-track compilation from the tournament's official video project. It celebrates a mix of Indian, Canadian, and Moroccan musical influences. It was the same song that Nora Fatehi performed at the ceremony, where she shared the stage with Sanjoy and Vegedream.

How Indian Fans Supporting Morocco Left Nora Fatehi Emotional

Nora Fatehi has recently opened up about receiving immense love in Dallas, and how Indian fans supporting Morocco left her feeling emotional.

She said, "I wouldn't trade it for the world. It beats sitting at home and watching the game; this is a different experience. It's such an unforgettable experience. I would never forget this. I actually have something to tell my kids in the future. I'll be like, 'Mommy went to the games and she sat in the front right next to the pitch and experienced history. Experienced something incredible.' I would not trade this for the world. I really feel like I'm living, I legit feel like I'm living and I also want to say something that made me extremely happy and brought tears to my eyes."

She continued, "I met so many Indians here in the stadium who were wearing the Moroccan jersey and they were cheering for Morocco; they came and hugged me and took pictures with me. I was just so proud. It was such a moment for me. I have no words to explain this but thank you, guys. If you're Indian and you're here in Dallas supporting Morocco, I appreciate it. I thank you from my heart."

Born to Moroccan roots, raised in Canada and now based out of India, Nora Fatehi has always been vocal about her love for both countries.

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