How Nora Fatehi Helped Mumbai Choreographer Bag A Spot In FIFA World Cup 2026 Album

In a major achievement for the Indian dance community, Mumbai-raised and Kerala-origin choreographer Rajit Dev has become the first Indian choreographer to be associated with the official album of the FIFA World Cup 2026. The development marks a proud moment not just for Rajit but for the entire Indian dance fraternity.

The track, Siir Siir, features several prominent international names. It stars Bollywood actor-dancer Nora Fatehi, while French singer and songwriter Vegedream, along with music producer Sanjoy, have played a key role in giving the track a global identity. The track is part of the official album of the FIFA World Cup 2026.

Speaking about how he came on board, Rajit Dev said Nora Fatehi played a crucial role in connecting him with the prestigious project. The two have known each other since their time on the reality show Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa and have since collaborated on several music videos and international tours, building a strong professional rapport.

Rajit revealed that the team had very little time to prepare the choreography. "We had very little time for preparation. We rehearsed continuously for two days with our dancers in India. After that, we recorded a video and sent it to Nora, who was in Morocco at the time. After getting approval from there, we left for the shoot," he said.

He added that although the shoot lasted around three days, the biggest challenge was filming on a football ground in Morocco. "We were given only 15 minutes of permission to shoot on the ground. So we completed all preparations, including movements and camera shots, outside the ground. As soon as we got permission, we finished the entire portion meant to be shot on the ground within those 15 minutes," he explained.

Another highlight of the project for Rajit was the opportunity to take his Indian dancers along for the shoot. He noted that budget constraints usually make it difficult to include dancers from India in overseas shoots. "So for me, it was very satisfying that this time my dancers were also part of this historic project," he said.

Talking about the response, Rajit shared that several leading Bollywood choreographers reached out to appreciate his work. According to him, he has been receiving continuous positive feedback from the industry since the release of the FIFA World Cup 2026 anthem, making the achievement even more special.

Rajit Dev previously worked as an assistant to noted choreographer Vaibhavi Merchant for around seven years before establishing himself as an independent choreographer. His professional association with Nora Fatehi also spans several years, with the duo collaborating on multiple music videos and international tours.

With this project, Rajit Dev has added a significant milestone to his career. He also believes it highlights how Indian choreographers are no longer limited to Bollywood but are increasingly making their presence felt on some of the world's biggest global platforms.

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