<i>Jana Nayagan</i> Box Office Collection Day 5: Vijay's Film Racing Towards Rs 150 Crore In India

Vijay's latest film, Jana Nayagan, released on July 23 and continues to hold strong at the box office. After five days, the film has minted Rs 134.90 crore in domestic net collections. Overseas, the film's gross brings the worldwide total to Rs 233.24 crore, as per Sacnilk.

Breaking down the numbers

On Day 5, Jana Nayagan collected a net of ₹10.15 crore across 10,436 shows.

This brings total India gross collections to ₹157.74 crore and total India net collections to ₹134.90 crore so far.

Overseas, the film collected ₹4.00 crore on Day 5, taking its total overseas gross to ₹75.50 crore so far. This pushes the worldwide gross to ₹233.24 crore.

The Hindi version contributed Rs 1.20 crore across 4,327 shows to the Day 5 numbers.

The Tamil version contributed Rs 8.40 crore across 4,969 shows.

Trade expert Ramesh Bala's predictions

Asked about opening-day numbers, Ramesh Bala told us, “In India, I estimate an opening of Rs 60 crore. Globally, my estimate is Rs 90 crore.”

For the opening weekend, Bala projected Rs 150–180 crore in India and Rs 250 crore worldwide. Trade expert Taran Adarsh declined to pin exact figures but predicted a “thunderous” opening for Vijay's film.

About the film

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is reported to be Vijay's final film as an actor and was originally planned as his farewell to fans ahead of the elections. Produced by KVN Productions on a reported budget of Rs 500 crore, the film features a star-studded ensemble including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol, and Mamitha Baiju, with music by Anirudh Ravichander.