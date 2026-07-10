Ranbir Kapoor-Yash To Attend <i>Ramayana's</i> First-Look Screening At San Diego Comic-Con On July 23

Nitesh Tiwari's Ramayana is getting ready for a major international moment. The makers will unveil the film's first look at San Diego Comic-Con (SDCC) on July 23, giving fans from around the world their first official glimpse of the much-awaited mythological epic.

According to the official SDCC schedule, producer Namit Malhotra, director Nitesh Tiwari, Ranbir Kapoor, and Yash will take part in a special panel at Ballroom 20. The session is set to begin at 3:15 pm PDT (3:15 am IST) and will feature an exclusive presentation of the film.

The Comic-Con event comes as the team prepares to take Ramayana beyond Indian audiences. Ballroom 20 is one of the convention's biggest venues and regularly hosts presentations from major film studios. It can reportedly accommodate around 4,800 people, making it one of the key stages at the annual event.

The official SDCC description of the panel reads, "In an age of gods and kings, the fate of worlds hangs in the balance. Rama, a prince bound by duty, sacrifice, and the greater good, must face Ravana, an immortal ruler driven by pride and vengeance, powerful enough to shatter the cosmos. Namit Malhotra, founder of Prime Focus and global CEO of visual effects powerhouse DNEG, is joined by Ranbir Kapoor (Rama), Yash (Ravana), and director Nitesh Tiwari for an exclusive first look at the largest cinematic undertaking in Indian film history and a sweeping new retelling of one of the world's oldest and most enduring epics."

Ramayana features a large cast led by Ranbir Kapoor as Lord Ram, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. Sunny Deol will be seen as Hanuman, while Ravie Dubey plays Lakshman.

Ramayana is planned as a two-part film series. The first part is scheduled to release during Diwali 2026, while the second installment is expected to arrive on Diwali 2027.



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