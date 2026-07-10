Viral: 'Spiderman' Tom Holland Lands In Mumbai Ahead Of <i>The Odyssey</i> Event

The Odyssey will be the first-ever Christopher Nolan film to premiere in India. Ahead of the release, the Oscar-winning director and Hollywood stars Matt Damon and Tom Holland will make stops in Mumbai as part of their global tour.

Tom Holland, best known for playing Spider-Man in the movie of the same name, landed in India. He was snapped at Mumbai's Kalina airport. In the viral video, he can be leaving the venue in a car. However, his face wasn't visible.

Tom Holland was seated in a black car.

Critics Call It One Of Nolan's Best Films

One early viewer wrote on X, "Christopher Nolan's Odyssey is a colossal origin-myth story of postwar disillusion and a loss of innocence witnessed by the dead."

Christopher Nolan's Odyssey is a colossal origin-myth story of postwar disillusion and a loss of innocence witnessed by the dead. Review later — Peter Bradshaw (@PeterBradshaw1) July 6, 2026

Another user on X wrote, "Breaking my Twitter hiatus to say that, yes, #TheOdyssey has the goods. Christopher Nolan's Ten Commandments, boasting a scope and scale that never intrudes on its intimacy. A grounded (but faithful) take on the epic myth, with some clever revisionist flair. Himesh Patel the MVP."

Breaking my Twitter hiatus to say that, yes, #TheOdyssey has the goods. Christopher Nolan's Ten Commandments, boasting a scope and scale that never intrudes on its intimacy. A grounded (but faithful) take on the epic myth, with some clever revisionist flair. Himesh Patel the MVP! pic.twitter.com/NyZbVYGcyn — Jeremy Mathai (@Somthin_Tookish) July 6, 2026

One of the most detailed reactions praised both the filmmaking and performances, stating, "Christopher Nolan's adaptation of THE ODYSSEY is as epic as movies get with some of the most breathtaking set pieces he's ever attempted. A colossal achievement of scale, even by Nolan's standards, its commitment to capturing as much as possible in-camera using new IMAX cameras is a staggering technical feat worthy of this sprawling yet intimate story of one man's journey to return home, the burden and consequences of leadership, and the eternal struggle between mortals and gods. Matt Damon's screen command and glimpse into Odysseus's soul brings waves of enormous power to a larger-than-life and complex role. Anne Hathaway turns in an equally powerful and emotional performance as the steadfast Penelope. And Tom Holland's coming-of-age portrayal of Telemachus signals an exciting new era in his evolving career as a leading man."

Christopher Nolan's adaptation of THE ODYSSEY is as epic as movies get with some of the most breathtaking set pieces he's ever attempted. A colossal achievement of scale, even by Nolan's standards, its commitment to capturing as much as possible in-camera using new IMAX cameras… pic.twitter.com/UOOHd6lkbT — Matt Neglia (@NextBestPicture) July 6, 2026

Background

Christopher Nolan, his producer wife Emma Thomas, will accompany lead stars Matt Damon and Tom Holland, who play Odysseus and son Telemachus in the epic saga.

The filmmakers and Universal Pictures International have designated Mumbai as an official stop on The Odyssey's global premiere tour, placing Mumbai alongside London, Paris and New York.

The Odyssey will release on July 17.

Shot across the world using brand new IMAX film technology, The Odyssey is the first feature film shot entirely with IMAX cameras.

The Indian premiere will be held at PVR Icon IMAX: Phoenix Palladium in Mumbai.

Other than Damon and Holland, the film also features Anne Hathaway, Robert Pattinson, Lupita Nyong'o, Samantha Morton, Zendaya and Charlize Theron. It is produced by Nolan and Emma for their company, Syncopy.

Written for the screen and directed by Nolan, The Odyssey brings Homer's foundational saga of Odysseus's decade-long voyage home after the fall of Troy to IMAX screens worldwide.