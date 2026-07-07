Karan Johar's Dharma Productions Acquires <i>Ramayana</i> Distribution Rights For Rs 250 Crore

As the release date of Nitesh Tiwari's highly anticipated Ramayana: Part 1 inches closer, the makers have locked in a major distribution deal for the Indian market. Co-producers Namit Malhotra's DNGE and Yash's Monster Mind Creations have struck a deal with Karan Johar's Dharma Productions to distribute the film across India.

According to a Variety India report, Namit Malhotra screened 30 minutes of edited footage of the upcoming film for prospective distributors. After initiating discussions with Dharma Productions, the production house began with a distribution price of around Rs 500 crore before both sides agreed on a final figure of Rs 250 crore, the report stated. The deal further positions Dharma Productions as the sole distributor across India.

This is not the first time Karan Johar's production house has struck a massive deal to distribute pan-India films. Previously, the production house also distributed several popular films across India, including SS Rajamouli's Telugu action-fantasy epic franchise Baahubali; Sankalp Reddy's Telugu period war drama The Ghazi Attack; S. Shankar's Tamil sci-fi action film 2.0; and Koratala Siva's Telugu action drama Devara: Part 1.

Described as “the most anticipated Indian film of this year" by IMDb, Ramayana: Part 1 is based on the ancient Indian text Ramayana, one of the most important epics of Hinduism. The film is the first installment of a planned two-part series. It features an ensemble cast led by Ranbir Kapoor as Rama, Sai Pallavi as Sita, and Yash as Ravana. The film also stars Sunny Deol as Hanuman, Ravi Dubey as Lakshman, Arun Govil as Dasharatha, Lara Dutta as Kaikeyi, Kajal Aggarwal as Mandodari, Vivek Oberoi as Vidyutjiva, Rakul Preet Singh as Surpanakha, Sheeba Chaddha as Manthara, Indira Krishnan as Kausalya, and Kunal Kapoor as Indra, among others.

The film's music is being composed by none other than AR Rahman and Hans Zimmer, marking their debut collaboration on an Indian project. While the filming of Ramayana: Part 1 has already wrapped, the film is currently in post-production. Additionally, the second part of the film has entered the pre-production stage.



Also Read: Viral: Ranbir Kapoor And Yash Unveil 15-Minute Ramayana Sneak Peek In Mumbai