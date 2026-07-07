Tabu To Play Villain As She Reunites With Nagarjuna After 30 Years For <i>King 100</i>

All eyes are on King 100 - Tabu and Nagarjuna's first film together in 30 years. The excitement around the project is skyrocketing.

Sources have confirmed to NDTV that this is one of the rare occasions when Tabu will play the film's main antagonist.

Tabu has previously played grey or negative characters in films such as Maqbool (2003), Haider (2014) and Andhadhun (2018).

The two were last seen together in the 1998 Telugu film Aavida Maa Aavide. Before that, they shared screen space in the 1996 blockbuster Ninne Pelladata.

About King 100

Veteran Telugu actor Nagarjuna Akkineni is preparing to reach a major career milestone with his 100th film, currently titled King 100. The project is being helmed by filmmaker Naveen (Ra) Karthik, who is best known for directing Made in Korea. The film has now gained further attention with the addition of Tabu to its cast, with the actor having already begun shooting for the project.

While the film is currently being promoted under the working title King 100, reports suggest that it may be officially titled Asurudu. The makers are also planning to release the film in multiple languages.

Tabu's Announcement

Tabu announced her participation through an Instagram post from the sets of the film. Her update confirmed that filming has begun and highlighted her reunion with Nagarjuna after nearly three decades.

On April 27, Tabu shared a photograph of the film's clapboard placed on a large black leather seat. Captioning the post, she wrote, "And we begin with the #King100 #Nagarjuna @annapurnastudios," signalling the formal start of her shoot.

Speaking to Deccan Chronicle, Nagarjuna shed light on his long-standing association with Tabu. "We go back a very long way. I have known her from the time she started. When Tabu found out that I was doing my hundredth film, she wanted to be a part of it," he said.

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