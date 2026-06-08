<i>Slumdog</i> Teaser: Vijay Sethupathi Turns Into A Mysterious Blind Beggar In Puri Jagannadh's Action Drama

The teaser of Vijay Sethupathi's upcoming film Slumdog 33 Temple Road has finally arrived, and it is already creating a buzz among fans.

Released on Monday, the teaser introduces audiences to a darker and more intense side of the actor, while hinting at an action-packed story filled with mystery and emotion.

The teaser opens with a hard-hitting dialogue from Vijay Sethupathi's character, who appears to come from a life of struggle and hardship. Warning those who take advantage of vulnerable people, he says that while people like him spend their lives seeking shelter under trees during the rain, they will not spare anyone who plays with their lives.

Throughout the teaser, the makers cleverly keep the mystery alive. Very little is revealed about Sethupathi's character, but several scenes suggest there is much more to him than meets the eye. One of the biggest talking points is his appearance as a visually impaired man.

Directed by Puri Jagannadh, the teaser hints at a mass entertainer packed with high-energy moments.

Joining Vijay Sethupathi in the film is Samyuktha as the female lead. Tabu plays a police officer, while Kannada star Duniya Vijay steps into the shoes of the antagonist.

The supporting cast also includes Zarina Wahab, VTV Ganesh, and Brahmaji in pivotal roles.

Produced by Puri Jagannadh and Charmme Kaur under the Puri Connects banner, in association with JB Narayan Rao Kondrolla's JB Motion Pictures, the film is set to release in Telugu, Tamil, Kannada, Malayalam, and Hindi.

ALSO READ: Tabu, 54, Slams Ageism Faced By Women In Cinema: 'We Experience It Every Single Day'