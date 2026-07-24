"Was The Poster Girl Of Divorce": Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Recalls Being Labelled 'Bold' In The '90s

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi gained recognition after her 1994 hit film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa with Shah Rukh Khan. She married filmmaker Shekhar Kapur at 22, who was 30 years older than her, in 1999. But the marriage ended in divorce in 2007. They have a daughter named Kaveri Kapur who they welcomed in 2001. She recently opened up about how, in many '90s interviews, she was called the "poster girl of divorce."

What's Happening

On a podcast with Rediff Originals, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi spoke about co=parenting and what it means.

She said, "I was the poster girl for so many things. I was the poster girl for divorce. In the '90s interviews, people would say, 'You're too bold, be quiet, you'll offend people,' and now everybody's doing that."

She added, "Everyone should just be true to themselves - it all works out. I have no regrets."

On Co-Parenting

She also shared her views on the do's and don'ts of co-parenting, and who plays good cop and bad cop.

"Co-parenting is the mother doing most of the work and the father getting the praise. But it's important for a child, if possible, to have the love and support of both parents. The mother brings something different to the table, the father brings something else - so it's important," continued Suchitra Krishnamoorthi.

She added, "It takes effort. You should not deprive a child of anything because of your own bitterness or problems, unless it's going to harm the child in any way or be detrimental. I know so many friends who've gone through custody battles and not allowed the father to visit. They've gone to court - it's such an ego hassle, shouldn't be done."

About Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's modelling and acting career began in the 1980s when she appeared in Doordarshan's TV series Chunauti. She was a top model in the '90s, and her breakthrough came with Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994), alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

She released several successful pop albums in the 1990s and 2000s, such as Dole Dole and Dum Tara.

She authored her semi-autobiographical book Drama Queen, and is a trained classical singer with interests in painting and theatre.