Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Issues Apology After Being Slammed For Calling Ahmedabad Plane Crash Survivor "Liar"

Actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi faced backlash on social media after she put out an X post claiming the sole Ahmedabad plane crash survivor Vishwas Kumar Ramesh's survival story as "fake". In an aftermath of the backlash, the Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa actor shared another post, issuing a public apology.

In a now-deleted X post, Suchitra wrote, "So this #vishwaskumarramesh lied about being a passenger on the plane & the only survivor? This is seriously weird. Didn't his family in the UK corroborate his story? What about his brother's funeral that he was seen giving kandha to? Deserve not only some serious punishment but some mental asylum time if this is true uff."

Suchitra's post was "influenced" by social media rumors which claimed his version of escaping the tragedy as "false."

Hours later, after being slammed on social media, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi put up another X post and issued an apology. She wrote, "Took out my last tweet on the air India crash survivor. Seems to be false news circulated for God knows what reason. My apologies."

Took out my last tweet on the air india crash survivor. Seems to be false news circulated for God knows what reason. My apologies — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) June 19, 2025

What We Know About Vishwas Kumar Ramesh

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh is the lone survivor of the deadly Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad on June 12, which claimed at least 260 lives. The 40-year-old is a British national.

Vishwash was in the '11A' seat of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner near an emergency exit and he miraculously survived after jumping out of the charred flight. He received medical treatment at Ahmedabad Civil Hospital.

Shortly after his discharge, Vishwas was spotted at the last rites of his brother Ajay, who was travelling with him to London in the ill-fated flight.

