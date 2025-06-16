New Video Shows Lone Survivor Walking Out Of Burning Air India Crash Site

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Vishwash Kumar Ramesh is the only survivor of the Air India flight AI-171 crash.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed into a hostel building in Ahmedabad on June 12.

A video shows Ramesh walking away from the crash site as smoke billows behind him. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh's name is etched in history as the sole survivor of the Air India flight AI-171, a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed into the hostel building of the BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad on June 12. A new video, doing the rounds on the internet, shows Mr Ramesh walking out of the crash site with thick clouds of smoke behind him.

In the video, Mr Ramesh is seen in a white t-shirt walking out of the crash site with a mobile phone in his left hand. Locals rush toward him and take him to the hospital.

Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, seated in 11A, right next to the emergency exit, emerged as the miracle survivor of the Ahmedabad plane crash. The 40-year-old British-Indian still finds it unbelievable and says he is not clear how he survived.

"I don't know how I came out of it alive," he told Doordarshan.

"For a while, I thought I was about to die. But when I opened my eyes, I saw I was alive. And I opened my seat belt and got out of there. The airhostess and aunty uncle all died before my eyes," he said.

The emergency door apparently came off when the plane struck the hostel.

Asked if he landed on the hostel, he said, "No, I was closer to the ground, the ground floor, where there was space. So I came out from there. The building wall was on the opposite side and I do not think anyone was able to come out that way".

Describing the moment the plane crash, Mr Ramesh said, "A minute after the take-off, it felt like the plane had got stuck. Then green and white lights came on. They (the pilots) tried to raise the plane but it went full speed and crashed into the building".

The plane flying to London from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel Airport crashed within 32 seconds of take-off and 241 people on board, including 10 cabin crew members and two pilots, were charred to death. Former Gujarat Chief Minister Vijay Rupani is one of the victims of the horrific crash.

DNA testing is underway to identify the victims and handover their bodies to respective families.