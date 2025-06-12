Video Emerges Of First Survivor Walking After Ahmedabad Plane Crash

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed A plane crash in Ahmedabad reportedly left no survivors, but one passenger survived.

The sole survivor, seated in 11A, is identified as British-Indian Vishwash Kumar Ramesh.

The flight, Air India AI-171, was en route to London with 242 people on board when it crashed. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

The horrific plane crash in Ahmedabad this afternoon that had apparently left no survivors, has sprung a miracle. Within hours of their "No survivor" statement, the Ahmedabad police confirmed that they have found one person who survived the crash.

In a cellphone video that is being circulated online, the passenger, who was on seat 11A, was seen walking around -- his white tee shirt and dark trousers barely smudged. The video shows the man walking with a limp, indicating a leg injury. His clothes bear blood stains and smudges of soot.

"The police found one survivor in seat 11A," Ahmedabad Police Commissioner GS Malik was quoted as saying by news agency ANI.

"One survivor has been found in the hospital and is under treatment. Cannot say anything about the number of deaths yet. The death toll may increase as the flight crashed in a residential area," he added.

The survivor is 40-year-old Vishwash Kumar Ramesh, a British-Indian who was returning to the UK after a visit. Reports said he had taken the flight along with his brother, whom he is trying to find.

The London-bound Air India AI-171 flight, which was carrying 242 people including crew members, had crashed minutes after take-off in Ahmedabad.

The plane had reached a height of around 825 feet when it suddenly started dropping.

There was a mayday call from the pilot before everything fell silent. Then a huge orange fireball exploded in the sky, its black plume of smoke visible from around miles.

It is not yet clear what caused the crash. Experts speculate that it could have been caused by engine trouble, other mechanical issues or a bird hit. The Boeing 787 Dreamliner is an extremely sturdy aircraft and this particular one was in good condition, being only 11 years old, experts said. The authorities are hoping to learn more once the black box is recovered.