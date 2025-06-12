Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates: An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner carrying 242 passengers crashed shortly after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport. The airline, in a statement, said flight No AI 171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today. "At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest," Air India said in a statement.
Visuals from the crash site showed a thick plume of grey smoke rising from the ground. At least two dozen ambulances have arrived, and some have taken the injured people to a nearby hospital. The police have diverted traffic from the area.
In light of the plane crash, an Operational Control Room has been activated at the Ministry of Civil Aviation to coordinate all details.
Contact: 011-24610843 | 9650391859
Here are the latest updates on Gujarat Plane Crash:
"Working With Local Authorities": UK High Commission On Ahmedabad Plane Crash
The UK High Commission said that it is aware that a flight from Ahmedabad to London has crashed near Ahmedabad airport. "We are working with local authorities to urgently establish the facts and provide support. Our thoughts are with all those affected," it said in a statement.
There were 53 British nationals onboard.
We are aware that a flight from Ahmedabad to London has crashed near Ahmedabad airport.— UK in India🇬🇧🇮🇳 (@UKinIndia) June 12, 2025
We are working with local authorities to urgently establish the facts and provide support. Our thoughts are with all those affected.https://t.co/F4EhI9H9Qx
We are following reports of a crash of Air India flight #AI171 from Ahmedabad to London. We received the last signal from the aircraft at 08:08:51 UTC, just seconds after take off.— Flightradar24 (@flightradar24) June 12, 2025
The aircraft involved is a Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with registration VT-ANB… pic.twitter.com/EmKKISJldF
Air India Changes Profile Picture After Flight With 242 On Board Crashes
Shortly after the plane crash with 242 people onboard, Air India changed its profile picture to a black colour.
Ahmedabad Airport Shut For Operations Temporarily After Air India Crash
An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, flying from Ahmedabad to London with 242 on board, crashed today shortly after takeoff from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.
A video showed the aircraft struggling to gain altitude after takeoff and crashing in a residential area, followed by a huge fireball. The plane flew for about five minutes before it crashed at 1.38 pm.
The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport said the airport is currently not operational and all flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice.
Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates: Air India Plane Crashed On Students' Hostel In Ahmedabad - Pics
The Air India plane, carrying 242 passengers, crashed on students' hostel of the BJ medical college in Ahmedabad.
"Distressed": Nirmala Sitharaman On Air India Plane Crash At Ahmedabad Airport
Distressed on hearing about the flight crash in Ahmedabad.— Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) June 12, 2025
My prayers for all families and friends of those on board the flight.
Air India Plane Crash Live Updates: Civil Aviation Ministry Activates Operation Control Room - Check Numbers
In light of the AI171 crash, an Operational Control Room has been activated at the Ministry of Civil Aviation to coordinate all details.
Contact: 011-24610843 | 9650391859
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Medical teams, rescue personnel at crash site
Medical team and rescue personnel of Indian Armed forces deployed for rescue ops post the Air India accident at Ahmedabad Airport.
Medical Team and rescue personal of #Indian Armed forces deployed for rescue ops post the #Airindia accident at #Ahmedabad Airport.... pic.twitter.com/0fL5pPonqA— PRO Defence Gujarat (@DefencePRO_Guj) June 12, 2025
Ahmedabad-London Flight Crash LIVE: Indian Railways To Run Special Vande Bharat Trains To Ahmedabad
Indian Railways will run special Vande Bharat trains for the passengers stranded in Ahmedabad. The number is not decided yet but as many trains required will operate, the Railways said.
"Pained Beyond Words": Amit Shah On Air India Plane Crash At Ahmedabad Airport
Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he is "pained beyond words" over the plane crash at Ahmedabad airport.
"Disaster response forces have been quickly rushed to the crash site. Spoke with the Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, Home Minister Shri Harsh Sanghavi, and Commissioner of Police Ahmedabad to assess the situation," he said on X.
Mr Shah will be leaving for Ahmedabad shortly.
Pained beyond words by the tragic plane crash in Ahmedabad. Disaster response forces have been quickly rushed to the crash site. Spoke with the Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, Home Minister Shri Harsh Sanghavi, and Commissioner of Police Ahmedabad to assess the…— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) June 12, 2025
Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates: Horrific Image Of Crashed Air India Plane At Ahmedabad Airport
Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live: Air India Issues Helpline Number
Air India has issued a helpline number for passengers' families to locate them: 1800 5691 444
Picture: Air India Plane Crash At Ahmedabad Airport
"Extremely Sad": JP Nadda On Plane Crash At Ahmedabad Airport
"I appeal to all BJP workers to engage in relief and rescue operations and provide all possible help to the affected families. I pray to God to give strength to the bereaved families to bear the unbearable pain and to provide speedy recovery to the injured," he said.
गुजरात के अहमदाबाद में विमान हादसे में कई लोगों के हताहत होने का समाचार अत्यंत ही दु:खद है।— Jagat Prakash Nadda (@JPNadda) June 12, 2025
इस दु:खद घटना को लेकर गुजरात भाजपा प्रदेश अध्यक्ष व केंद्रीय मंत्री श्री @CRPaatil जी और प्रदेश के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री श्री @irushikeshpatel से बात की और स्वास्थ्य सुविधाओं एवं राहत कार्य की…
Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live: Crashed Air India Plane Was Carrying 242 Passengers, Out Of Which 169 Are Indian Nationals
Air India, in a statement, confirmed that there were 242 passengers on the crashed Air India flight. Out of the total, 169 were Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese, and one Canadian.
"The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals," it said.
Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off.— Air India (@airindia) June 12, 2025
The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are…
"Unimaginable Loss": Gautam Adani On Air India Plane Crash At Ahmedabad Airport
Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani reacting to the Air India plane crash at Ahmedabad airport said, "We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragedy of Air India Flight 171. Our hearts go out to the families who have suffered an unimaginable loss. We are working closely with all authorities and extending full support to the families on the ground."
We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragedy of Air India Flight 171. Our hearts go out to the families who have suffered an unimaginable loss. We are working closely with all authorities and extending full support to the families on the ground. 🙏🏽— Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) June 12, 2025
"Truly Saddened": SpiceJet On Air India Plane Crash At Ahmedabad Airport
We are truly saddened by the tragic incident at Ahmedabad airport. Our prayers are with the passengers, crew, and their loved ones. We stand in solidarity with Air India during this difficult time.— SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) June 12, 2025
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Signal From Aircraft Lost At 1:38 PM
The signal from the aircraft was lost at 08:08 UTC (13:38 local time) at 625 feet, less than a minute after take off.
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Ahmedabad Airport Issues Statement
June 12, 2025
Air India Plane Crash Live Updates: PM Modi Speaks To Aviation Minister, Directs Him To Ensure All Support
Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi spoke to the Minister of Civil Aviation, Rammohan Naidu, and took stock of the Air India flight crash incident in Ahmedabad.
The Minister informed the Prime Minister that he is rushing to Ahmedabad to oversee rescue and relief operations on the ground. The Prime Minister has directed Mr Naidu to ensure all necessary support is extended immediately and asked to be kept regularly updated on the situation.
All relevant agencies are on high alert, and coordinated efforts are underway.
Air India Flight Descended With Vertical Speed Of -475 Feet Per Minute
Initial ADS-B data from flight AI171 shows that the aircraft reached a maximum barometric altitude of 625 feet (airport altitude is about 200 feet) and then it started to descend with a vertical speed of -475 feet per minute.
Plane Crash: Devendra Fadnavis On Air India Plane Crash In Ahmedabad
Pained and shocked to know about Air India passenger flight incident at Ahmedabad airport.— Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) June 12, 2025
Praying for everyone’s safety 🙏
Plane Crash Video: Rescue Ops Underway At Air India Plane Crash Site In Ahmedabad
#WATCH | Relief and rescue efforts are underway at the site of Air India plane crash in Ahmedabad pic.twitter.com/PBnObCxEJr— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025
Air India Crash: Pilots Sent "Mayday Call", Then Silence
A Mayday call was issued by Air India's AI 171 flight, minutes before it crashed at Ahmedabad after takeoff for London on Thursday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has said in a statement.
Video: Debris At Air India Plane Crash Site In Ahmedabad; Fire Services Present
#WATCH | Debris at Air India plane crash site in Ahmedabad; Fire Services and other agencies present at the site pic.twitter.com/z9XsemwDnx— ANI (@ANI) June 12, 2025
DGCA Statement On Crashed Air India Flight
DGCA Statement:
Aircraft: #Boeing787, Registration VT-ANB
Operator: Air India
Flight Number: AI-171 (Ahmedabad to Gatwick)
Location: Crashed immediately after takeoff from Runway 23, Ahmedabad
Onboard Details
Total persons on board: 242
Pilots: 2
Cabin crew: 10
Passengers: 230
Captain: Capt. Sumeet Sabharwal (LTC, 8,200 hrs experience)
First Officer: Clive Kundar (1,100 hrs experience)
Timeline of Events
Departure: 13:39 IST from Ahmedabad Runway 23
Mayday Call: Issued shortly after takeoff
Crash Site: Outside airport perimeter, immediately after departure
ATC Communication: No response post Mayday
Visuals: Thick black smoke observed at crash location
Preliminary Status
No confirmed cause yet
Investigation initiated
Rescue and recovery operations underway
Extremely shocked and saddened by the news of the flight crash in Ahmedabad.— Jyotiraditya M. Scindia (@JM_Scindia) June 12, 2025
My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families. 🙏
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Civil Aviation Minister Rushes To Ahmedabad Plane Crash Site
Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu, who was in Vijayawada attending the first anniversary events of the NDA Government, rushed to Ahmedabad immediately upon receiving news of the flight crash.
Treating the incident with utmost urgency, the Minister cut short his engagements and is now en route to personally oversee the situation on the ground, a statement from his office said.
He is in constant contact with senior officials from DGCA, AAI, NDRF, and the Gujarat State administration to ensure swift, coordinated response and support.
Rescue and medical teams are on site. Passenger safety and emergency response remain the highest priorities, it said.
Air India Chairman Confirms Plane Crash, Expresses Grief
Air India Chairman N Chadrasekaran, in a statement, confirmed the plane crash near Ahmedabad Airport.
"With profound sorrow I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating Ahmedabad London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event," he said.
"At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families. We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted. Further updates will be shared as we receive more verified information. An emergency centre has been activated and support team have been set up for families seeking information," he added.
"Shaken, Stunned": Mamata Banerjee Reacts To Ahmedabad Plane Crash
West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reacted to the Ahmedabad plane crash, saying, "Stunned and profoundly shocked to know of the most tragic Air India plane crash at Ahmedabad today. It is a most sad news for all of us and I convey my condolences to victim families, even while we anxiously wait for survivors details and pray for survival of all."
She added, "The crash during take-off of the London-bound plane has shaken and saddened me at my core. While we do not know exact figures, media reports indicate that there were 242 passengers in the plane. I am praying to God at this moment."
Stunned and profoundly shocked to know of the most tragic Air India plane crash at Ahmedabad today. It is a most sad news for all of us and I convey my condolences to victim families, even while we anxiously wait for survivors details and pray for survival of all.— Mamata Banerjee (@MamataOfficial) June 12, 2025
The crash…
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India Flight Falls From A Height Of 825 Feet, Crashes With Ball Of Flame
The Air India flight fell from a height of 825 feet, crashed with a ball of flame, officials said.
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: What We Know So Far
1. Thick plumes of smoke can be seen at the airport.
2. The flight crashed minutes after takeoff. The flight took off at 1:17 pm today.
3. The plane reportedly crashed from an altitude of 825 feet.
4. Several leading up to the airport have been closed.
5. Emergency services have kicked in, with fire brigade and medical teams rushing to the airport for rescue work.
6. At least 242 passengers were on board the crashed plane.
7. "Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest," Air India said in a statement.
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: What We Know So Far— NDTV (@ndtv) June 12, 2025
- Air India's London bound flight carrying 242 passengers took off at 1:17pm
- Plane crashed from 825 feet
- As per sources, Aviation Minister has left for Ahemdabad
- DGCA says plane crashed in residential areas, 5 minutes after… pic.twitter.com/lVvg9GoVMr
"Shocked, Devastated": Aviation Minister Reacts To Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash
Aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu reacted to the Ahmedabad plane crash, saying officials are on "highest alert".
"Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site," he wrote in a post on X.
He added, "My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families."
Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad.— Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu (@RamMNK) June 12, 2025
We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action.
Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all…
Ahmedabad Plane crash: Details Of Air India Flight With 242 Passengers
Air India AI171 flight - Ahmedabad to Gatwick
Capacity:
238 (economy)
18 (business class)