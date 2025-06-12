Advertisement
4 minutes ago

Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates: An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner carrying 242 passengers crashed shortly after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport. The airline, in a statement, said flight No AI 171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today. "At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest," Air India said in a statement.

Visuals from the crash site showed a thick plume of grey smoke rising from the ground. At least two dozen ambulances have arrived, and some have taken the injured people to a nearby hospital. The police have diverted traffic from the area.

In light of the plane crash, an Operational Control Room has been activated at the Ministry of Civil Aviation to coordinate all details.

Contact: 011-24610843 | 9650391859

Here are the latest updates on Gujarat Plane Crash:

Jun 12, 2025 15:54 (IST)
"Working With Local Authorities": UK High Commission On Ahmedabad Plane Crash

The UK High Commission said that it is aware that a flight from Ahmedabad to London has crashed near Ahmedabad airport. "We are working with local authorities to urgently establish the facts and provide support. Our thoughts are with all those affected," it said in a statement. 

There were 53 British nationals onboard.

Jun 12, 2025 15:51 (IST)
Jun 12, 2025 15:51 (IST)
Air India Changes Profile Picture After Flight With 242 On Board Crashes

Shortly after the plane crash with 242 people onboard, Air India changed its profile picture to a black colour.

Jun 12, 2025 15:47 (IST)
Ahmedabad Airport Shut For Operations Temporarily After Air India Crash

An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, flying from Ahmedabad to London with 242 on board, crashed today shortly after takeoff from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

A video showed the aircraft struggling to gain altitude after takeoff and crashing in a residential area, followed by a huge fireball. The plane flew for about five minutes before it crashed at 1.38 pm.

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport said the airport is currently not operational and all flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice.

Jun 12, 2025 15:46 (IST)
Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates: Air India Plane Crashed On Students' Hostel In Ahmedabad - Pics

The Air India plane, carrying 242 passengers, crashed on students' hostel of the BJ medical college in Ahmedabad.

Jun 12, 2025 15:43 (IST)
"Distressed": Nirmala Sitharaman On Air India Plane Crash At Ahmedabad Airport

Jun 12, 2025 15:43 (IST)
Air India Plane Crash Live Updates: Civil Aviation Ministry Activates Operation Control Room - Check Numbers

In light of the AI171 crash, an Operational Control Room has been activated at the Ministry of Civil Aviation to coordinate all details.

Contact: 011-24610843 | 9650391859

Jun 12, 2025 15:41 (IST)
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Medical teams, rescue personnel at crash site

Medical team and rescue personnel of Indian Armed forces deployed for rescue ops post the Air India accident at Ahmedabad Airport.

Jun 12, 2025 15:40 (IST)
Ahmedabad-London Flight Crash LIVE: Indian Railways To Run Special Vande Bharat Trains To Ahmedabad

Indian Railways will run special Vande Bharat trains for the passengers stranded in Ahmedabad. The number is not decided yet but as many trains required will operate, the Railways said.

Jun 12, 2025 15:38 (IST)
"Pained Beyond Words": Amit Shah On Air India Plane Crash At Ahmedabad Airport

Union Home Minister Amit Shah said that he is "pained beyond words" over the plane crash at Ahmedabad airport.

"Disaster response forces have been quickly rushed to the crash site. Spoke with the Gujarat Chief Minister Shri Bhupendra Patel, Home Minister Shri Harsh Sanghavi, and Commissioner of Police Ahmedabad to assess the situation," he said on X.

Mr Shah will be leaving for Ahmedabad shortly.

Jun 12, 2025 15:35 (IST)
Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates: Horrific Image Of Crashed Air India Plane At Ahmedabad Airport

Jun 12, 2025 15:35 (IST)
Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live: Air India Issues Helpline Number

Air India has issued a helpline number for passengers' families to locate them: 1800 5691 444


Jun 12, 2025 15:29 (IST)
Picture: Air India Plane Crash At Ahmedabad Airport

Jun 12, 2025 15:28 (IST)
"Extremely Sad": JP Nadda On Plane Crash At Ahmedabad Airport

"I appeal to all BJP workers to engage in relief and rescue operations and provide all possible help to the affected families. I pray to God to give strength to the bereaved families to bear the unbearable pain and to provide speedy recovery to the injured," he said.

Jun 12, 2025 15:26 (IST)
Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live: Crashed Air India Plane Was Carrying 242 Passengers, Out Of Which 169 Are Indian Nationals

Air India, in a statement, confirmed that there were 242 passengers on the crashed Air India flight. Out of the total, 169 were Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, 7 Portuguese, and one Canadian.

"The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals," it said.

Jun 12, 2025 15:23 (IST)
"Unimaginable Loss": Gautam Adani On Air India Plane Crash At Ahmedabad Airport

Adani Group Chairman Gautam Adani reacting to the Air India plane crash at Ahmedabad airport said, "We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragedy of Air India Flight 171. Our hearts go out to the families who have suffered an unimaginable loss. We are working closely with all authorities and extending full support to the families on the ground."

Jun 12, 2025 15:19 (IST)
"Truly Saddened": SpiceJet On Air India Plane Crash At Ahmedabad Airport

Jun 12, 2025 15:19 (IST)
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Signal From Aircraft Lost At 1:38 PM

The signal from the aircraft was lost at 08:08 UTC (13:38 local time) at 625 feet, less than a minute after take off.

Jun 12, 2025 15:16 (IST)
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Ahmedabad Airport Issues Statement

Jun 12, 2025 15:14 (IST)
Air India Plane Crash Live Updates: PM Modi Speaks To Aviation Minister, Directs Him To Ensure All Support

Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi spoke to the Minister of Civil Aviation, Rammohan Naidu, and took stock of the Air India flight crash incident in Ahmedabad.

The Minister informed the Prime Minister that he is rushing to Ahmedabad to oversee rescue and relief operations on the ground. The Prime Minister has directed Mr Naidu to ensure all necessary support is extended immediately and asked to be kept regularly updated on the situation.

All relevant agencies are on high alert, and coordinated efforts are underway.

Jun 12, 2025 15:11 (IST)
Air India Flight Descended With Vertical Speed Of -475 Feet Per Minute

Initial ADS-B data from flight AI171 shows that the aircraft reached a maximum barometric altitude of 625 feet (airport altitude is about 200 feet) and then it started to descend with a vertical speed of -475 feet per minute.

Jun 12, 2025 15:10 (IST)
Plane Crash: Devendra Fadnavis On Air India Plane Crash In Ahmedabad

Jun 12, 2025 15:09 (IST)
Plane Crash Video: Rescue Ops Underway At Air India Plane Crash Site In Ahmedabad

Jun 12, 2025 15:04 (IST)
Air India Crash: Pilots Sent "Mayday Call", Then Silence

A Mayday call was issued by Air India's AI 171 flight, minutes before it crashed at Ahmedabad after takeoff for London on Thursday, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation has said in a statement.

Jun 12, 2025 15:03 (IST)
Video: Debris At Air India Plane Crash Site In Ahmedabad; Fire Services Present

Jun 12, 2025 15:01 (IST)
DGCA Statement On Crashed Air India Flight

DGCA Statement:

Aircraft: #Boeing787, Registration VT-ANB

Operator: Air India

Flight Number: AI-171 (Ahmedabad to Gatwick)

Location: Crashed immediately after takeoff from Runway 23, Ahmedabad


Onboard Details

Total persons on board: 242

Pilots: 2

Cabin crew: 10

Passengers: 230

Captain: Capt. Sumeet Sabharwal (LTC, 8,200 hrs experience)

First Officer: Clive Kundar (1,100 hrs experience)


Timeline of Events

Departure: 13:39 IST from Ahmedabad Runway 23

Mayday Call: Issued shortly after takeoff

Crash Site: Outside airport perimeter, immediately after departure

ATC Communication: No response post Mayday

Visuals: Thick black smoke observed at crash location


Preliminary Status

No confirmed cause yet

Investigation initiated

Rescue and recovery operations underway

Jun 12, 2025 14:59 (IST)
Jun 12, 2025 14:58 (IST)
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Civil Aviation Minister Rushes To Ahmedabad Plane Crash Site

Civil Aviation Minister Rammohan Naidu, who was in Vijayawada attending the first anniversary events of the NDA Government, rushed to Ahmedabad immediately upon receiving news of the flight crash.

Treating the incident with utmost urgency, the Minister cut short his engagements and is now en route to personally oversee the situation on the ground, a statement from his office said.

He is in constant contact with senior officials from DGCA, AAI, NDRF, and the Gujarat State administration to ensure swift, coordinated response and support.

Rescue and medical teams are on site. Passenger safety and emergency response remain the highest priorities, it said.

Jun 12, 2025 14:54 (IST)
Air India Chairman Confirms Plane Crash, Expresses Grief

Air India Chairman N Chadrasekaran, in a statement, confirmed the plane crash near Ahmedabad Airport. 

"With profound sorrow I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating Ahmedabad London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event," he said.

"At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families. We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted. Further updates will be shared as we receive more verified information. An emergency centre has been activated and support team have been set up for families seeking information," he added.

Jun 12, 2025 14:49 (IST)
"Shaken, Stunned": Mamata Banerjee Reacts To Ahmedabad Plane Crash

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reacted to the Ahmedabad plane crash, saying, "Stunned and profoundly shocked to know of the most tragic Air India plane crash at Ahmedabad today. It is a most sad news for all of us and I convey my condolences to victim families, even while we anxiously wait for survivors details and pray for survival of all."  

She added, "The crash during take-off of the London-bound plane  has shaken and saddened me at my core. While we do not know exact figures, media reports indicate that there were 242 passengers in the plane. I am praying to God at this moment."

Jun 12, 2025 14:47 (IST)
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Air India Flight Falls From A Height Of 825 Feet, Crashes With Ball Of Flame

The Air India flight fell from a height of 825 feet, crashed with a ball of flame, officials said.


Jun 12, 2025 14:44 (IST)
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: What We Know So Far

1. Thick plumes of smoke can be seen at the airport. 

2. The flight crashed minutes after takeoff. The flight took off at 1:17 pm today. 

3. The plane reportedly crashed from an altitude of 825 feet.

4. Several leading up to the airport have been closed.

5. Emergency services have kicked in, with fire brigade and medical teams rushing to the airport for rescue work.

6. At least 242 passengers were on board the crashed plane. 

7. "Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest," Air India said in a statement. 

Jun 12, 2025 14:42 (IST)
"Shocked, Devastated": Aviation Minister Reacts To Ahmedabad Air India Plane Crash

Aviation minister Ram Mohan Naidu reacted to the Ahmedabad plane crash, saying officials are on "highest alert".

"Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site," he wrote in a post on X.

He added, "My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families."

Jun 12, 2025 14:40 (IST)
Ahmedabad Plane crash: Details Of Air India Flight With 242 Passengers

Air India AI171 flight - Ahmedabad to Gatwick

Capacity:

238 (economy)

18 (business class)

Jun 12, 2025 14:37 (IST)
Ahmedabad Plane Crash: Horrific Visuals From Air India Plane Crash Site As Details Emerge