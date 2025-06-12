Ahmedabad Plane Crash Live Updates: An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner carrying 242 passengers crashed shortly after taking off from the Ahmedabad airport. The airline, in a statement, said flight No AI 171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today. "At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest," Air India said in a statement.

Visuals from the crash site showed a thick plume of grey smoke rising from the ground. At least two dozen ambulances have arrived, and some have taken the injured people to a nearby hospital. The police have diverted traffic from the area.

In light of the plane crash, an Operational Control Room has been activated at the Ministry of Civil Aviation to coordinate all details.

Contact: 011-24610843 | 9650391859

Here are the latest updates on Gujarat Plane Crash: