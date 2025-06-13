She Dreamed Of Flying, He Was Set To Quit: Crew Of Crashed Air India Plane

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, was experienced with 8,300 flight hours and planned to retire soon.

First Officer Clive Kunder, 26, had 1,100 hours of flying experience.

Nganthoi Sharma from Thoubal district joined Air India in April 2023. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner (AI171) crashed minutes after takeoff from Ahmedabad en route to London on June 12. The aircraft nosedived into a medical college hostel in the city before bursting into a ball of flame. The accident killed 241 people, including both pilots and all crew members on board.

The Pilots

Captain Sumeet Sabharwal

With 8,200 hours of flying experience, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal was a seasoned professional. A resident of Powai, Mumbai, the 50-year-old recently decided to quit flying to take care of his elderly father, a retired DGCA official.

He lived with his father, who is in his 90s. Just days before the crash, he reportedly promised to leave his job and stay home. "Whenever he flew out, Sumeet would ask us [neighbours] to keep an eye on his father," said a local. Aviation ran in the family. His two nephews are also pilots.

On Thursday, Captain Sabharwal issued a distress 'Mayday' call moments before the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner lost contact. The plane failed to gain altitude beyond 825 feet before slamming into a nearby hostel.

First Officer Clive Kunder

With 1,100 hours of flight experience, 26-year-old Clive Kunder had a promising aviation career ahead. A legacy flyer, his mother once served as an Air India flight attendant. Mr Kunder was remembered as dedicated and enthusiastic. Actor Vikrant Massey, who is Clive Kunder's cousin, publicly mourned the loss, calling it "unimaginably tragic."

Cabin Crew

Kongbrailatpam Nganthoi Sharma

Only 22 years old, Nganthoi Sharma from Thoubal district joined Air India in April 2023. The second of three daughters, she was selected during campus recruitment in Imphal.

"She told us she would return on June 15," her sister Gitanjali told NDTV, struggling to hold back tears. Internet shutdowns in the region delayed the family's confirmation of the tragedy. Her dream to fly high ended barely a year after it began.

Lamnunthem Singson

Also from Manipur, 24-year-old Lamnunthem Singson started her career with Air India earlier this year. Her family, displaced by ethnic violence in 2023, moved to Kangpokpi district. She was the only daughter among three siblings and was raised by her single mother after her father's death.

Her mother clung to their last conversation: "I'm travelling to Ahmedabad to report for duty."

Deepak Pathak

A flight attendant for over 11 years, 36-year-old Deepak Pathak always made it a point to call his family before every flight. Thursday was no different. When his phone rang even after the crash, the family held onto hope.

Known for his discipline and dedication, Deepak Pathak was loved in his hometown of Badlapur. "He never lost touch," said a family member.

Saineeta Chakravarty

Saineeta Chakravarty, 35, was a Juhu Koliwada resident known fondly as 'Pinky.' Having previously worked with Go Air, she recently joined Air India. Her childhood friends remembered her as ambitious and hardworking. She studied at Manekji Cooper and Mithibai College.

Maithili Moreshwar Patil

Maithili Patil, 22, came from a modest family in Nhava village, Panvel. Her father, a welder, recently secured ONGC contract work, and Ms Patil's job at Air India helped the family rise financially.

She studied at TS Rahman School and pursued aviation against all odds. "She was our pride," said a neighbour. Her story reportedly inspired many young girls in her village to aim for the skies.

Roshni Rajendra Songhare

Roshni Songhare joined Air India last year after training and a stint with SpiceJet. With 54,000 Instagram followers, she shared moments from her life and travels. A resident of Dombivli, her family is in deep shock.

"She chose this career" because she loved to fly, her grieving mother recalled. The 27-year-old grew up in south Mumbai and studied at Saraswati School in Grant Road and later graduated from Bharat College in suburban Mumbai.

Aparna Mahadik

A senior crew member, Aparna met her husband Amol Mahadik while flying for Air India. The couple, based in Goregaon, shared a passion for aviation and had an 8-year-old daughter.

On Thursday, the 40-year-old flew to London, while Amol was on a separate flight to Delhi.

Cabin Supervisor Shraddha Dhavan

Shraddha Dhavan was one of the most experienced crew members on board. The 44-year-old joined Air India 21 years ago, leaving an MBA midway to pursue flying.

Shraddha Dhavan lived in Mulund with her husband, also a former cabin crew member, and their 13-year-old daughter. Her brother described her as deeply committed to her profession.

Manisha Thapa and Irfan Shaikh

Manisha Thapa, a young Gorkha cabin crew member, was also among the 10 airline staffers who lost their lives in the tragic plane crash. Also on board was Irfan Shaikh, another cabin crew member. Not much information is available about their personal lives.