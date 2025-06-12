Ahmedabad Plane Crash: What Does "Mayday" Call Mean, Why Pilots Use It

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed An Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London crashed shortly after takeoff on Thursday.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people, struggled to gain altitude before crashing.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, carrying 242 people, struggled to gain altitude before crashing. Pilot issued a "Mayday" call before losing contact with Air Traffic Control, indicating an emergency.

An Air India flight from Ahmedabad to London's Gatwick Airport crashed shortly after takeoff on Thursday afternoon. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, with 242 on board, struggled to gain altitude and descended around 1:38 pm, erupting into a massive fireball moments later.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the pilot, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, issued a "Mayday" call to Air Traffic Control shortly before the plane lost contact.

What Is A 'Mayday Call'?

A Mayday call is an internationally recognised distress signal used primarily in aviation and maritime communication to indicate a life-threatening emergency.

The term comes from the French phrase "m'aider", which means "help me."

It was first introduced in the 1920s and is now a standard protocol globally. The call is always said three times in a row, "Mayday, Mayday, Mayday", to ensure it is clearly understood, especially over noisy or poor-quality radio transmissions.

Who Issues A Mayday Call?

The Mayday call is issued by the person in command of a vehicle or vessel, usually a pilot or a ship's captain when they are facing a severe emergency.

This can include situations like engine failure, onboard fire, loss of control, or any scenario that threatens the safety of the aircraft or ship and everyone on board. In aviation, the pilot communicates the Mayday call to Air Traffic Control (ATC) over the radio. In rare cases, a Mayday can also be relayed by another nearby aircraft or ship if the original caller has lost communication.

What Happens After A Mayday Call?

Once a Mayday is declared, all radio traffic on that frequency is cleared. The person in distress shares their location, nature of emergency, and other key details. ATC or emergency services then take over with rescue coordination.

Ahmedabad Crash: What We Know So Far

Aviation expert Sanjay Lazar told NDTV that the aircraft experienced a catastrophic failure to climb, losing control at just 825 feet above ground. The Dreamliner was heavily fuelled for the long-haul flight to London, which intensified the explosion on impact.

Visuals from the crash site showed thick plumes of grey smoke rising as multiple ambulances and emergency teams rushed to the scene. Police have cordoned off the area, and traffic around the airport has been diverted.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said he was monitoring the situation and instructed all agencies to respond swiftly and in coordination. Further details on casualties and survivors are awaited as rescue operations continue.