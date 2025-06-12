Air India Crash: Pilots Sent "Mayday Call", Then Silence

A "Mayday" distress call was issued by Air India's AI 171 flight, minutes before it crashed after takeoff from Gujarat's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday.

The London-bound aircraft, however, did not receive any response from the Air Traffic Control (ATC), the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

A "Mayday" call is an emergency procedure used internationally as a distress signal through radio communications; it signals a life-threatening emergency.

There was no immediate information on the casualties caused by the crash.

According to DGCA, the flight, a Boeing 787, took off from the airport's runway 23 at 1.39pm. It had 242 people on board - two pilots, 10 cabin crew members and 230 passengers.

A 17-second video shows the aircraft crashing into a residential area, shortly after it departed for London Gatwick Airport. Visuals showed thick black smoke rising up into the sky from the airport.

"Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on http://airindia.com and on our X handle (https://x.com/airindia)," Air India said on X, without providing further details.