Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store

Air India Crash: Pilots Sent "Mayday Call", Then Silence

The London-bound aircraft, however, did not receive any response from the Air Traffic Control (ATC), the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement.

Read Time: 2 mins
Share
Air India Crash: Pilots Sent "Mayday Call", Then Silence

A "Mayday" distress call was issued by Air India's AI 171 flight, minutes before it crashed after takeoff from Gujarat's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday.

The London-bound aircraft, however, did not receive any response from the Air Traffic Control (ATC), the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) said in a statement. 

A "Mayday" call is an emergency procedure used internationally as a distress signal through radio communications; it signals a life-threatening emergency. 

There was no immediate information on the casualties caused by the crash.

According to DGCA, the flight, a Boeing 787, took off from the airport's runway 23 at 1.39pm. It had 242 people on board - two pilots, 10 cabin crew members and 230 passengers. 

A 17-second video shows the aircraft crashing into a residential area, shortly after it departed for London Gatwick Airport. Visuals showed thick black smoke rising up into the sky from the airport.

"Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on http://airindia.com and on our X handle (https://x.com/airindia)," Air India said on X, without providing further details.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Air India, Air India Ahmedabad Plane Crash, Air India Ahmedabad London Plane Crash
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com