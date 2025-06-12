Advertisement
Plane Crash In Ahmedabad, Thick Smoke Seen In Area, Roads Closed

Read Time: 1 min
Smoke rising from an area near Ahmedabad airport

  • A plane has crashed near Ahmedabad airport, causing significant smoke.
  • Officials have not disclosed the type of aircraft involved in the incident.
  • The crash occurred between 1 pm and 2 pm local time.
New Delhi:

A plane has crashed near Ahmedabad airport, officials said. Visuals from the site show a thick plume of grey smoking rising from the ground. Officials have not given details on the type of aircraft yet. The incident happened between 1 pm and 2 pm.

At least a dozen ambulances have arrived. The police have diverted traffic from the area. The authorities are yet to confirm whether it was a passenger or a cargo aircraft.

Witnesses said they saw some people being taken to hospital from the airport area.

More details are awaited.

