Plane Crash In Ahmedabad, Thick Smoke Seen In Area, Roads Closed

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed A plane has crashed near Ahmedabad airport, causing significant smoke.

Officials have not disclosed the type of aircraft involved in the incident.

The crash occurred between 1 pm and 2 pm local time. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

A plane has crashed near Ahmedabad airport, officials said. Visuals from the site show a thick plume of grey smoking rising from the ground. Officials have not given details on the type of aircraft yet. The incident happened between 1 pm and 2 pm.

At least a dozen ambulances have arrived. The police have diverted traffic from the area. The authorities are yet to confirm whether it was a passenger or a cargo aircraft.

Witnesses said they saw some people being taken to hospital from the airport area.

More details are awaited.