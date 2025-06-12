Plane Crash In Ahmedabad, Thick Smoke Seen In Area, Roads Closed

Smoke rising from an area near Ahmedabad airport
- A plane has crashed near Ahmedabad airport, causing significant smoke.
- Officials have not disclosed the type of aircraft involved in the incident.
- The crash occurred between 1 pm and 2 pm local time.
At least a dozen ambulances have arrived. The police have diverted traffic from the area. The authorities are yet to confirm whether it was a passenger or a cargo aircraft.
Witnesses said they saw some people being taken to hospital from the airport area.
More details are awaited.
