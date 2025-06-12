5 Dead At Medical Students' Hostel In Ahmedabad Where Air India Plane Crashed

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Five medical students died and multiple others were injured in an Air India flight crash.

Five medical students died and many suffered injuries after Air India flight crashed into the hostel of the BJ Medical College in Ahmedabad, Gujarat. This includes, four undergraduate students and a postgraduate resident.

An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner with 242 people on board -- 232 passengers and 10 crew -- crashed immediately after take-off from Ahmedabad airport.

The flight, headed to London, departed at 13:38 pm from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. The failure to achieve lift happened at a very low altitude of 825 feet.

In pictures from the ground, plates with food left uneaten and glasses can be seen lying on the tables in the hostel canteen, indicating medical students were having lunch at the time of the crash. The picture also shows with people standing near the damaged wall of the hostel mess.

The pictures showed a part of the aircraft stuck inside the students' hostel of the BJ Medical College.

"We are deeply shocked about the news of AI plane crashing in Ahmedabad. News have become more gruesome after finding out that flight had crushed in BJMC, Hostel & many MBBS students have also been injured!!!! We are monitoring the situation closely & are ready for any help!" the FAIMA Doctors association said in a statement on X (formerly Twitter).

Nearly 40 doctors have been wounded and at least one is in a critical situation. Speaking to NDTV, Dr Shyam Govind, an eye witness from the BJ Medical College said, "I and my junior doctor have been injured. 30-40 undergraduate doctors also suffered injuries and one to two students are serious."

Ramila, mother of one of the students said that her son had gone to the hostel during lunch break. He jumped from the second floor of the building to save himself.

"My son had gone to the hostel during lunch break, and the plane crashed there. My son is safe, and I have spoken to him. He jumped from the second floor, so he suffered some injuries," Ramila, who reached the civil hospital in Ahmedabad, Gujarat said while speaking to the news agency ANI.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the pilot, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, issued a "Mayday" call to Air Traffic Control shortly before the plane lost contact. A Mayday call is an internationally recognised distress signal used primarily in aviation and maritime communication to indicate a life-threatening emergency.

Expressing sadness over Ahmedabad plane crash this afternoon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is "heartbreaking" beyond words. He said he is in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected.

"The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected," PM Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

Air India has set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information.