It Was Lunchtime At Ahmedabad Doctors' Hostel, Then A Plane Came Crashing

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed An Air India flight with 242 people crashed into a hostel in Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff.

The aircraft, AI-171, was en route to London when it sent a Mayday call and crashed a minute later.

Rescue operations are ongoing, and an investigation has been launched to determine the cause. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

Horrifying visuals from the hostel of Ahmedabad's BJ Medical College, into which an Air India flight with 242 people onboard crashed this afternoon, show plates of food left uneaten, suggesting that the aircraft hit the building when the young doctors were having their lunch.

AI-171, which was flying to London, crashed minutes after taking off from Ahmedabad. The pilots had sent a Mayday call shortly after take-off. A minute later, the plane turned into a fireball and crashed into a hostel of the government-run medical college.

An investigation is underway to find out what led to the tragedy. Rescue efforts are on and more information will be available shortly. Air India has set up a dedicated hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide information about the incident.

Air India has said in a statement that the crash took place shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad at 1.38 pm. "Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off. The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals," the airline has said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has said the tragedy in Ahmedabad has "stunned and saddened us". "It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected," he said in a post on X.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu has said he is monitoring the situation and has directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. "My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families," he said in a post on X.

UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said in a statement that the scenes emerging from the crash site are "devastating". "I am being kept updated as the situation develops, and my thoughts are with the passengers and their families at this deeply distressing time," he said.

N Chandrasekaran, chairman of Air India, said the primary focus now is to support the affected people and their families. "Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event. We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted. Further updates will be shared as we receive more verified information."