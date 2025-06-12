"In Touch With Ministers And Authorities": PM Modi On Air India Plane Crash

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Prime Minister Modi expressed deep sadness over the Ahmedabad plane crash.

An Air India Boeing 787-8 crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad airport.

The flight had 242 people on board, including 169 Indians and 53 British nationals. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

Expressing sadness over Ahmedabad plane crash this afternoon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said it is "heartbreaking" beyond words. He said he is in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected.

"The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected," PM Modi wrote on X (formerly Twitter).

An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner carrying 242 people crashed immediately after take-off from Ahmedabad airport. The flight departed from Ahmedabad at 13:38 pm from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport, carrying 232 passengers, including 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, a Canadian national and seven Portuguese nationals, and and 10 crew members.

The failure to achieve lift happened at a very low altitude of 825 feet. The aircraft was clearly unable to climb, aviation expert Sanjay Lazar told NDTV.

The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals.

"We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information. Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident," the flight operator said in a social media post.

According to the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), the pilot, Captain Sumeet Sabharwal, issued a "Mayday" call to Air Traffic Control shortly before the plane lost contact. A Mayday call is an internationally recognised distress signal used primarily in aviation and maritime communication to indicate a life-threatening emergency.

