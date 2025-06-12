169 Indians, 53 British Citizens On Board Air India Flight That Crashed

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed The Air India flight AI171 crashed shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad today.

The flight was carrying a total of 242 individuals, including 169 Indians and 53 British nationals.

Rescue operations are currently in progress, with injured passengers being transported to hospitals.

The 242 passengers and crew members onboard the Ahmedabad-London Air India flight, which crashed this afternoon shortly after take-off, included 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals and a Canadian citizen. Rescue efforts are currently underway and more information on the tragedy is expected shortly.

Air India has said in a statement that the crash took place shortly after taking off from Ahmedabad at 1.38 pm. "Air India confirms that flight AI171, from Ahmedabad to London Gatwick, was involved in an accident today after take-off. The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals," the airline has said.

"The injured are being taken to the nearest hospitals. We have also set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information. Air India is giving its full cooperation to the authorities investigating this incident," it has added.

The airline said it will release further information through regular updates on social media.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu has said he is monitoring the situation and directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. "My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families," he said in a post on X.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to the Civil Aviation Minister and taken stock of the situation.

