Video Shows Moment Air India Ahmedabad-London Plane Crashed After Takeoff

A 17-second video captured the aircraft crashing into a residential area nearby.

An Air India flight crashed minutes after taking off from Gujarat's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport in Ahmedabad on Thursday.

A 17-second video shows the aircraft crashing into a residential area, shortly after it took off for London Gatwick at around 1.30pm.

While the airline did not provide any information on flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, sources said the aircraft had 242 passengers on board.

"Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest on http://airindia.com and on our X handle (https://x.com/airindia)," it posted on X.

Visuals showed thick black smoke rising up into the sky from the airport.