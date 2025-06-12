Ahmedabad Airport Shut For Operations Temporarily After Air India Crash

An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, flying from Ahmedabad to London with 242 on board, crashed today shortly after takeoff from the Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport.

A video showed the aircraft struggling to gain altitude after takeoff and crashing in a residential area, followed by a huge fireball. The plane flew for about five minutes before it crashed at 1.38 pm.

The Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport said the airport is currently not operational and all flight operations are temporarily suspended until further notice.

Live updates here

"Passengers are advised to check with their respective airlines for the latest updates before proceeding to the airport. We request your cooperation and patience as authorities manage this evolving situation," the airport said in a statement.

Further updates will be provided as soon as available, they added.

Adani Group Chairman, Gautam Adani, said, "We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragedy of Air India Flight 171. Our hearts go out to the families who have suffered an unimaginable loss. We are working closely with all authorities and extending full support to the families on the ground."

We are shocked and deeply saddened by the tragedy of Air India Flight 171. Our hearts go out to the families who have suffered an unimaginable loss. We are working closely with all authorities and extending full support to the families on the ground. 🙏🏽 — Gautam Adani (@gautam_adani) June 12, 2025

The airline, in a statement, said flight No. AI 171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today.

"At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest," Air India said in a statement.

Civil Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu Kinjarapu said he is personally monitoring the situation and directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action.

"My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families," he said in a post on X.

Air India has set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information.

(Disclaimer: New Delhi Television is a subsidiary of AMG Media Networks Limited, an Adani Group Company.)