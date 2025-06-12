Advertisement
3 minutes ago

Gujarat Plane Crash Live Updates: A plane crashed near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon, officials said. Visuals from the site show a thick plume of grey smoke rising from the ground.

More details are awaited.

Here are the latest updates on Gujarat Plane Crash:

Jun 12, 2025 14:22 (IST)
Live Coverage: Plane Crashes In Ahmedabad

Jun 12, 2025 14:20 (IST)
Plane Crashes In Ahmedabad, Thick Smoke Seen In The Area

A plane has crashed near Ahmedabad airport, officials said. Visuals from the site show a thick plume of grey smoking rising from the ground. The incident took place between 1 pm and 2 pm. 

More details are awaited.

