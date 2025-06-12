3 minutes ago
Jun 12, 2025
Gujarat Plane Crash Live Updates: A plane crashed near Ahmedabad airport on Thursday afternoon, officials said. Visuals from the site show a thick plume of grey smoke rising from the ground.
More details are awaited.
Here are the latest updates on Gujarat Plane Crash:
Live Coverage: Plane Crashes In Ahmedabad
Watch LIVE Coverage: Plane Crash In Ahmedabad, Thick Smoke Seen In Area, Roads Closed https://t.co/kE0P5t3pD1— NDTV (@ndtv) June 12, 2025
Plane Crashes In Ahmedabad, Thick Smoke Seen In The Area
A plane has crashed near Ahmedabad airport, officials said. Visuals from the site show a thick plume of grey smoking rising from the ground. The incident took place between 1 pm and 2 pm.
More details are awaited.