Ahmedabad Plane Crash: 11 Biggest Aviation Tragedies In India's History

An Air India flight crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport on Thursday. The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was headed to London Gatwick with 242 people on board.

Moments after lift-off, the pilot issued a "Mayday" call before the aircraft plummeted into a residential area, triggering a massive explosion and fire.

Officials say the plane reached only about 850 feet before losing contact. Emergency teams rushed to the site, where flames and thick black smoke were seen billowing from the crash zone. Rescue operations are underway.

India has witnessed several tragic aviation disasters over the decades.

Kozhikode Crash - August 7, 2020

Air India Express Flight 1344 was bringing passengers home from Dubai during the COVID-19 pandemic as part of the Vande Bharat Mission. While landing at Calicut International Airport amid heavy rain, the plane skidded off the runway and fell into a 35-foot gorge. The aircraft broke into two.

At least 21 people, including both pilots, died in the crash. Over 100 passengers were injured. The airport had a 'tabletop' runway, which is considered risky in poor weather. The crash led to a review of similar structured-airports in India.

Mangaluru Crash - May 22, 2010

Air India Express Flight 812 was flying from Dubai to Mangaluru. Upon landing, the plane overshot the runway and fell into a deep gorge, breaking apart and catching fire.

Out of 166 people onboard, 158 died. Only eight survived. Investigators found that the captain continued the landing despite being in an unstable approach, which should have led to a go-around.

Patna Crash - July 17, 2000

Alliance Air Flight 7412 was flying from Kolkata to Delhi with a stop in Patna. While trying to land at the Patna airport, the plane lost control and crashed into a crowded residential area, hitting houses and power lines.

More than 60 people died in this crash. The cause was mainly pilot error and poor handling of the aircraft during descent.

Charkhi Dadri Mid-Air Collision - November 12, 1996

This remains the worst aviation disaster in India's history. A Saudi Arabian Airlines Boeing 747 and a Kazakhstan Airlines Ilyushin Il-76 collided in mid-air near Delhi. The crash happened due to miscommunication and wrong altitude instructions.

All 349 people on both aircraft were killed. The accident led to India making Traffic Collision Avoidance Systems (TCAS) mandatory on all commercial flights.

Aurangabad Crash - April 26, 1993

Indian Airlines Flight 491 took off from Aurangabad but hit a truck crossing the runway. The plane then struck power lines and crashed shortly after going airborne.

At least 55 people died in this crash. The tragedy was caused by poor coordination at the airport and failure to lift off at the right time.

Imphal Crash - August 16, 1991

Indian Airlines Flight 257 was flying from Kolkata to Imphal. The aircraft crashed into a hill while approaching the airport in poor weather.

All 69 passengers and crew died. The crash was caused by navigational mistakes and the lack of proper landing equipment in the area.

Bengaluru Crash - February 14, 1990

Indian Airlines Flight 605 was flying from Mumbai to Bengaluru. During landing, the plane touched down too early, hit the ground before the runway, and broke apart.

At least 92 people were killed. Investigators said the pilots were not familiar with some of the advanced systems on the Airbus A320, which also contributed to the crash.

Ahmedabad Crash - October 19, 1988

Indian Airlines Flight 113 was approaching Ahmedabad Airport in foggy conditions. The plane hit trees and the ground before reaching the runway.

Out of 135 people on board, 133 died. The crash was blamed on pilot error and failure to follow the correct landing procedures.

Bombay Crash - June 21, 1982

Air India Flight 403 was flying in from Kuala Lumpur and attempting to land in Mumbai during poor weather. The aircraft overshot the runway, skidded off, and caught fire.

At least 17 people died in the crash. Rain and poor runway conditions played a role in the accident.

Arabian Sea Crash - January 1, 1978

Air India Flight 855 took off from Mumbai for Dubai on New Year's Day. Minutes after takeoff, the plane crashed into the Arabian Sea.

All 213 people on board died. The crash happened because of faulty flight instruments and confusion in the cockpit.

Delhi Crash - May 31, 1973

Indian Airlines Flight 440 was flying from Chennai to Delhi. While approaching Palam Airport in stormy weather, the plane hit high-voltage power lines. It burst into flames before it could reach the runway.

At least 48 of the 65 people on board were killed. The crash was linked to bad weather and a lack of modern landing equipment.