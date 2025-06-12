Air India Ahmedabad-London Plane Crash: What We Know So Far

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed shortly after takeoff from Ahmedabad.

The incident occurred between 1 pm and 2 pm local time, minutes after departure.

An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner en route from Ahmedabad to London's Gatwick Airport crashed shortly after takeoff this afternoon. Flight AI171 was carrying 242 passengers when it went down minutes after departing from the airport.

What we know so far:

1. The crash occurred between 1 pm and 2 pm local time, with the aircraft reportedly losing altitude soon after takeoff.

2. According to preliminary information, the plane had reached approximately 825 feet when it suddenly descended.

3. Air India confirmed the incident in a brief statement: "Flight AI171, operating Ahmedabad-London Gatwick, was involved in an incident today, 12 June 2025. At this moment, we are ascertaining the details and will share further updates at the earliest."

4. Visuals from the site show a dense column of grey smoke rising above the affected area. Emergency response, with over two dozen ambulances deployed to the site.

5. Several injured passengers have already been transported to nearby hospitals. Medical and fire rescue teams remain active at the crash location.

6. Officials have cordoned off access routes leading to the airport and the surrounding crash zone to allow emergency services uninterrupted access. Traffic diversions have been put in place to manage congestion around the site.

7. The Civil Aviation Ministry has been monitoring the situation closely. Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu issued a statement soon after the incident: "Shocked and devastated to learn about the flight crash in Ahmedabad. We are on highest alert. I am personally monitoring the situation and have directed all aviation and emergency response agencies to take swift and coordinated action. Rescue teams have been mobilised, and all efforts are being made to ensure medical aid and relief support are being rushed to the site. My thoughts and prayers are with all those on board and their families."

8. The London Gatwick Airport issued a statement of its own: "We can confirm that flight AI171 that crashed on departure from Ahmedabad Airport today was due to land at London Gatwick at 18:25."

9. The Tata Group, which owns Air India, issued a statement. N Chandrasekaran, Air India chairman, said, "With profound sorrow, I confirm that Air India Flight 171 operating Ahmedabad London Gatwick was involved in a tragic accident today. Our thoughts and deepest condolences are with the families and loved ones of all those affected by this devastating event."

10. "At this moment, our primary focus is on supporting all the affected people and their families. We are doing everything in our power to assist the emergency response teams at the site and to provide all necessary support and care to those impacted. Further updates will be shared as we receive more verified information. An emergency centre has been activated and support team have been set up for families seeking information," Mr Chandrasekaran added.

