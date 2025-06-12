32 Seconds Of Horror: Video Shows Air India Flight Trying To Take Off, Crashing Into Building

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed CCTV video shows Air India Boeing 787-8 taking off from Ahmedabad airport.

The aircraft initially appeared to operate normally before takeoff.

Seconds into the flight, the plane failed to gain expected altitude. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

A new video captured by a CCTV camera in Ahmedabad airport shows the Air India plane gaining speed on the runway before taking off, and to the naked eye everything seemed fine, nothing out of the ordinary.

Seconds later, the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner - one of the most reliable passenger aircraft in the world - took off. It was uneventful until then.

The next few seconds, however, indicated the plane could be in trouble as it did not gain the altitude usually expected of a passenger aircraft of this size and type.

It flew level for a few more seconds before losing altitude. By then the visuals said it loud and clear - the flight was not going to make it.

The Air India aircraft carrying 242 passengers slammed into a doctors' hostel of a medical college, some distance away from the end of the runaway.

Rescuers have confirmed only one passenger survived. Five people in the hostel were also killed.

The Ahmedabad airport CCTV footage showed a very short flight of 32 seconds from the time the landing gears left the runway to the time of impact.

Aviation experts have said the final moments of the flight showed the aircraft either struggled to generate thrust or lift. The exact cause behind the crash would be known after a few months following a detailed air crash investigation, they said.