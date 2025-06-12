New Bride, Headed To London To Meet Husband, On Board Flight That Crashed

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Air India flight AI-171 crashed shortly after takeoff in Ahmedabad, with no survivors reported.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner was carrying over 80-90 tonnes of aviation fuel for its journey to London.

The crash occurred at 1:38 PM, with the aircraft descending rapidly after reaching a height of around 825 feet Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

The London-bound Air India AI-171 flight that crashed minutes after take-off in Ahmedabad, ended many hopes and dreams. A city police officer said there are no survivors.

The Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner to London had no stopovers and was carrying more than 80-90 tonnes of highly inflammable aviation fuel for the 10-hour journey. The crash had turned it into a huge orange fireball that raged for hours over the tightly packed terraces of the city.

Among the passengers on the doomed flight was Khushboo Rajpurohit, a bride on way to London to join her husband.

Khushboo, a resident of Araba village in Rajasthan's Balotara district, had got married to Manfool Singh in January this year. Her husband is a student in London and she was about to meet him for the first time since the wedding.

Khushboo was the daughter of Madan Singh Rajpurohit, a resident of Araba.

The toll has been high for Rajasthan -- 11 people from the state were on the flight. Among them were two men who were going to work as chefs in the UK and the son and daughter of a marble trader.

The crash took place at 1.38 pm as the aircraft lost altitude soon after takeoff. The plane had reached a height of around 825 feet when it suddenly started dropping. There was a mayday call from the pilot before everything fell silent - the huge orange fireball exploded in the sky, visible from around miles.

The flight was carrying 242 people -- including crew members. The passengers included 169 Indian nationals, 53 British nationals, one Canadian national and seven Portuguese nationals.

Air India has set up a dedicated passenger hotline number 1800 5691 444 to provide more information.