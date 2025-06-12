"Like A Fireball": Ex Aviation Minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy To NDTV On Air India Crash

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed The Air India flight crashed in Ahmedabad shortly after takeoff, carrying 242 people.

The aircraft was loaded with 80-90 tonnes of fuel,

Witnesses reported a large fireball erupting as the plane descended towards the city.

Former aviation minister Rajiv Pratap Rudy, a pilot himself, said today that the UK-bound Air India flight that crashed in Ahmedabad, was carrying a huge amount of fuel and its crash had led to a massive explosion. The Boeing Dreamliner flight with 242 people on board, had crashed minutes after take-off and landed in the middle of the city, heavily damaging a medical college hostel.

"The Air India flight must have been carrying 80-90 tonnes of fuel, it is like a fireball on crash," Mr Rudy told NDTV in an exclusive interview.

The flight was carrying extra aviation fuel, which is extremely inflammable, in view of its long journey. As the flight went down -- its nose up, indicating the pilots were fighting a losing battle to gain height - a huge orange fireball was seen exploding above the tightly packed terraces.

The crash took place at 1.38 pm as the aircraft lost altitude soon after takeoff.

Preliminary information indicated that the plane had reached a height of approximately 825 feet when it suddenly descended. There was a mayday call from the pilot before everything fell silent.

It is not yet clear what caused the crash. The ideas making the rounds include engine trouble and bird hit -- the area being full of birds at this time of the year.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner is an extremely sturdy aircraft and this particular one was in good condition, being only 11 years old, experts said. The authorities are hoping to learn more once the black box is recovered.

But that could take time, given the high temperature in the area in the aftermath of the crash. rescue teams and foremen are at work at the site, clearing debris and looking for survivors.

As condolences messages flowed in from across the world, Air India and Tata Sons Chairman N Chandrasekaran said he is in constant touch with people on the ground in Ahmedabad.

"We will do everything in our power to help survivors and the families. A crisis response team has been set up and teams are going to Ahmedabad. We are also in touch with authorities and, of course, we want to find out the cause," he said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the crash is "heartbreaking" beyond words. He said he is in touch with Ministers and authorities working to help the affected families and resolve the situation. Union home minister Amit Shah is on way to Ahmedabad.

"The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words. In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected," PM Modi posted on X (formerly Twitter).

The plane had 169 Indians, 53 British nationals, a Canadian and 7 Portuguese on board.

Air India has set up a dedicated hotline number: 1800 5691 444.