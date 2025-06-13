India May Ground Boeing 787-8 Fleet After Ahmedabad Tragedy: Sources

The Union government is considering grounding the Boeing Dreamliner 787-8 fleet, sources said on Friday, a day after one of the aircraft supplied to Air India crashed seconds after taking off from Ahmedabad airport.

The fleet will likely be grounded for a safety review of the American wide-body airliner, the sources said, adding that talks between India and US agencies are underway in this regard.

"A call will be taken on the basis of a probe into the crash," one of the sources said.

Besides, Air India may also face scrutiny over its standard operating procedure on aircraft maintenance, the source added.

On Thursday, a London-bound Air India flight, AI 171, crashed seconds after taking off from Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport. Only one of the 242 passengers and crew members onboard survived the crash.

Officials said the aircraft lost altitude soon after taking off at around 1.30pm. It crashed into the residential quarters of BJ Medical College doctors in Meghaninagar area before going up in flames, sending plumes of thick black smoke spiralling up in the air.

The pilot had issued a 'Mayday' distress call, denoting a full emergency, soon after takeoff, the Air Traffic Control at Ahmedabad said.

Aviation experts said that going by the available visuals, lack of thrust in both engines and a bird hit could be among the probable causes. Visuals from the wreckage area showed bodies being pulled out and the injured, many with burns, wheeled into the city civil hospital close by.

In a statement, Boeing said: "We are in contact with Air India regarding Flight 171 and stand ready to support them. Our thoughts are with the passengers, crew, first responders and all affected."

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner is a long-haul, wide-body aircraft used by airlines for intercontinental flights. The creation of the line marked a breakthrough in design, promising 20% greater fuel efficiency through the use of durable, lightweight composite materials and more electrical systems, Reuters reported.

Its first commercial flight was on October 26, 2011, with an All Nippon Airways aircraft flying to Hong Kong from Tokyo Narita. Since entering service in 2011, the Dreamliner held an enviable record of having no fatal accidents before Thursday.

The Boeing 787 series currently comprises three models, with the Boeing 787-8 being the smallest and the first one to have been introduced.

The 787-8 can carry 248 passengers and the 787-9, which has a longer range, can accommodate 296 flyers. The 787-10, the largest of the three with the smallest range, can seat 336, news agency Reuters reported.

Boeing has sold more than 2,500 787s since the model was introduced and 47 have been bought by Air India. It has delivered 1,189 jets but has been facing production delays amid criticism over safety issues in its other models.

The twin-engined 787 comes with a choice of two types of engines - manufactured by GE Aerospace or Rolls-Royce. The engines on the plane that crashed on Thursday were supplied by GE, which has said it will support the investigation.

The Centre has formed a high-level committee to probe the crash, Union Minister of Civil Aviation Ram Mohan Naidu said on Thursday.