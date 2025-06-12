"Last Night In India": Briton's Instagram Post Before Boarding In Ahmedabad

London-based yoga enthusiast Jamie Meek had concluded his Gujarat visit and was reminiscing his "mind-blowing" memories in India, as he prepared to return home.

In a post on Instagram, he recalled the "magical experience" that he shared with his partner, Fiongal Greenlaw-Meek, and rued that it was their "last night in India".

On Thursday morning, Jamie posted another video minutes before he boarded his flight from Ahmedabad's Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel International Airport to return home. "Goodbye India...," he said.

Air India flight AI 171, which was scheduled to fly to London Gatwick, crashed minutes after it took off at around 1.30pm, with 242 passengers onboard. The details pertaining to the casualties, including information on Jamie and Fiongal's survival, are yet to be disclosed.