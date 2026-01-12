Advertisement
Air India Flight Diverted To Jaipur Due To Medical Emergency

An elderly passenger became unwell onboard the flight AI2517 following which the flight was diverted to Jaipur

An Air India flight from Delhi to Vijayawada was diverted to Jaipur
New Delhi:

An Air India flight from the national capital to Vijayawada was diverted to Jaipur due to a medical emergency on Monday morning, according to a source.

The source said an elderly passenger became unwell onboard the flight AI2517 following which the flight was diverted to Jaipur where the passenger was deboarded and taken to hospital.

Details about the number of passengers in the flight could not be ascertained.

There was no official comment from Air India.

Information available with flight tracking website Flightradar24.com showed that the flight was operated with an A320 aircraft. 
 

