New York-Bound Flight With 239 Fliers Lands In Delhi After Security Alert

The aircraft was parked on an isolation runway at the airport.

An Air India flight operating from Mumbai to New York was diverted to New Delhi this morning following a security concern. The flight, with 239 on board, made an emergency landing at Indira Gandhi International (IGI) Airport, where all passengers and crew members were safely evacuated.

"Flight AI119 operating from Mumbai to JFK on October 14 received a specific security alert and on instructions of the government's security regulatory committee was diverted to Delhi. All passengers have disembarked and are at the Delhi airport terminal," an Air India spokesperson said.

The aircraft was parked on an isolation runway at the airport, and security agencies, including a bomb squad team, conducted thorough checks. Standard safety protocols are being followed to ensure the safety of all individuals involved, according to a senior police official.

"The aircraft is currently stationed at the Indira Gandhi International Airport, and all standard safety protocols are being diligently followed to ensure the safety of the passengers and crew on board," a senior police officer said.

Air India has not yet provided further details, and investigations are ongoing. Authorities are working closely with security personnel to verify the nature of the threat, while passengers and crew await further instructions.