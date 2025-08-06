Air India To Fully Resume International Operations From October 1

Air India has begun a "phased restoration" of its international operations and will return to a full roster of flights - i.e., before the June 12 Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad - by October 1, the airline's CEO, Campbell Wilson, said in a company statement Wednesday.

After the crash Air India had partially halted its international flights pending safety checks.

"This measured approach ensures we complete every verification (process) thoroughly and resume service with complete confidence," Mr Wilson told customers.