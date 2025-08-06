Advertisement
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World

Air India To Fully Resume International Operations From October 1

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Air India To Fully Resume International Operations From October 1
New Delhi:

Air India has begun a "phased restoration" of its international operations and will return to a full roster of flights - i.e., before the June 12 Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crash in Ahmedabad - by October 1, the airline's CEO, Campbell Wilson, said in a company statement Wednesday.

After the crash Air India had partially halted its international flights pending safety checks.

"This measured approach ensures we complete every verification (process) thoroughly and resume service with complete confidence," Mr Wilson told customers.

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
NDTV News
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com