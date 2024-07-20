Diverted Air India Flight Takes Off For San Francisco

The statement said that the Indian officials will stay on the ground till the replacement plane arrives.

The Air India flight, which was earlier diverted to Russia, took off for San Francisco from Krasnoyarsk International Airport (KJA), the airline said in a post on social media platfrom X.

*UPDATE #5: FLIGHT AI1179 TAKES OFF FOR SAN FRANCISCO FROM KRASNOYARSK*



AI1179 departed Krasnoyarsk (KJA) at 0002 Hrs local time (20 July) for San Francisco (SFO), carrying all passengers and crew of AI183 that was diverted to KJA.



Air India has mobilised additional on-ground… — Air India (@airindia) July 19, 2024

The airline said, "AI1179 departed Krasnoyarsk (KJA) at 0002 Hrs local time (20 July) for San Francisco (SFO), carrying all passengers and crew of AI183 that was diverted to KJA".

"Air India has mobilised additional on-ground support at SFO to carry out the clearance formalities for all passengers upon arrival. The team at SFO are prepared to provide all necessary assistance to the passengers, including but not limited to medical care, ground transportation, and onward connections in applicable cases," the airline added.

Earlier, the Indian Embassy in Moscow said that an Embassy team of three senior officials and an interpreter is on the ground in Krasnoyarsk to assist the 225 passengers and 19 members of the Air India flight AI1-83, which made an emergency landing on Thursday.

Earlier, the airline had said that "Food and beverage amenities at the terminal, which were closed for the evening, have now opened and meals are being provided to all passengers. Representatives from the Indian consulate in Moscow have travelled overnight and are working with Russian authorities to allow passengers to move to hotels, which have been on standby throughout the night. Regulatory clearances have been obtained for a relief flight that will depart Mumbai at 1100 hrs IST and ferry the guests out of Krasnoyarsk International Airport later today. Air India regrets the inconvenience to passengers arising from this diversion, which was undertaken in the interest of safety."

