Flight Attendant, Influencer, Family's Heartbeat: 26-Year-Old Who Died In Crash

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed A 26-year-old Air India flight attendant, Roshni Songhare, died in the Air India plane crash.

Roshni was set to get engaged in November and married in March 2024.

She had over 73,000 followers on Instagram.

She was the heartbeat of her house and very popular on social media too, with over 73,000 followers on Instagram. The 26-year-old was a flight attendant with Air India and her life, which had already taken off and was cruising at a high altitude, was about to soar even higher with a wedding planned for next year.

Then the Air India flight AI-171 crashed and exploded in a fireball in Ahmedabad on Thursday, taking her life and dreams - and her family's heartbeat - with it.

Relatives remembered Roshni Songhare, who lived with her younger brother Vignesh and her parents Rajendra and Shobha on Rajaji Path in Dombivli near Mumbai, as bright and determined. She pursued a flight attendant course, began her career with another airline and later joined Air India.

She loved international assignments and was excited when she left home to be part of the 12-member crew, including two pilots, on AI-171 from Ahmedabad to London, relatives recalled.

The family was also happy because she had met an officer in the merchant navy through a family acquaintance and was set to be engaged to him later this year.

"She was the heartbeat of this home. We were getting her engaged in November and married in March," a close relative was quoted as saying by news agency PTI.

"She was so happy to be flying again. We were all looking forward to her wedding. Everything was going right," said her uncle Praveen Sukhdere..

After finding out about the crash, family members tried to contact her and her father and brother rushed to Ahmedabad when they couldn't get through.

Then the news broke that the flight, which had 242 people on board, had only one survivor - a passenger who managed to get out of an emergency exit just before the plane caught fire.