Advertisement

Boeing Shares Fall After Plane Crashes In Ahmedabad

The aircraft involved was Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, according to Flightradar data.

Read Time: 1 min
Share
Boeing Shares Fall After Plane Crashes In Ahmedabad
Boeing shares fell 7.8% to $197.3 in premarket trading. (File)

Shares of planemaker Boeing slid in premarket U.S. trading on Thursday after an Air India aircraft with more than 200 people crashed near the airport in India's western city of Ahmedabad.

The aircraft involved was Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, according to Flightradar data.

Reuters could not independently verify the make of the aircraft.

It was not immediately clear what caused the crash. Boeing did not immediately respond to a Reuters' request for comment.

The plane was headed to Gatwick airport in the UK, Air India said, while police officers said it crashed in a civilian area near the airport.

Boeing shares fell 7.8% to $197.3 in premarket trading.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

Show full article

Track Latest News Live on NDTV.com and get news updates from India and around the world

Follow us:
Boeing Shares Fall, Ahmedabad, Ahmedabad Plane Crash
Edition
INDIA
INDIA
World
World
Get App for Better Experience
Get it on
Google Play
Download on the
App Store
Get App for Better Experience
Install Now
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com