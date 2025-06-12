"Where Have You Gone?" Family Of Airhostess On Crashed Air India Plane

They are on their knees on the floor, frantically flipping through family photo albums. Tears continue to stream down their faces as they search for her picture: Nganthoi Sharma Kongbrailatpam, a crew member on the Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner that crashed in Ahmedabad shortly after take off.

The plane was headed to Gatwick airport in the UK, Air India said, while police officers said it crashed in a civilian area near the airport.

"The flight, which departed from Ahmedabad at 1338 hrs, was carrying 242 passengers and crew members on board the Boeing 787-8 aircraft. Of these, 169 are Indian nationals, 53 are British nationals, 1 Canadian national and 7 Portuguese nationals," Air India posted on X.

The family members of Nganthoi Sharma Kongbrailatpam are gathered on the red-tiled floor consoling each other as they were informed of the crash.

"My child, my child, I raised with these hands, where have you gone? I want to see you. Where are you," a woman is heard saying in the video.

"Please bring my phone, I need to see her photos. I am going crazy," another woman is heard saying.

VIDEO | Ahmedabad plane crash: Family members of Nganthoi Sharma Kongbrailatpam, a crew member on board Air India flight AI171 en route to London, break down in grief upon receiving news of the tragic incident.



June 12, 2025

Merely two minutes into the ascent, at around 1.40 p.m., the aircraft lost altitude and crashed into a medical college hostel building in the Meghani Nagar area, sparking a massive fire and widespread panic in the locality.

Rescue personnel reported that the black box of the aircraft has been recovered and will be crucial in determining the exact cause of the crash.

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner is one of the most advanced jets in service and experts say it has a generally strong safety record, with no previous fatal accidents.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said the tragedy is "heartbreaking beyond words".

"The tragedy in Ahmedabad has stunned and saddened us. It is heartbreaking beyond words," PM Modi posted on X.

"In this sad hour, my thoughts are with everyone affected by it. Have been in touch with Ministers and authorities who are working to assist those affected," the Prime Minister added.

In the wake of the crash, the Gujarat government has set up a control room at the State Emergency Operation Centre.

Citizens and relatives of passengers can reach the center via phone: 079-232-51900 or mobile: 9978405304.

Additionally, Ahmedabad Civil Hospital has released two emergency numbers - 6357373831 and 6357373841 - for inquiries related to patient care and trauma center assistance.