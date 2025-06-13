Kerala Nurse's Dream Of Better Life Ends In Air India Plane Crash

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed Ranjitha Gopakumar, a nurse from Kerala, was among the victims, returning to the UK for work.

She planned to settle in Pathanamthitta with her children after completing job formalities.

Tributes have poured in for the victims, including Ranjitha, from friends and officials. Did our AI summary help? Let us know.

More heartbreaking stories are emerging a day after a London-bound Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed minutes after taking off from Ahmedabad on Thursday, killing 241 people on board.

One among the killed is Ranjitha Gopakumar, a 38-year-old nurse from Kerala. Ranjitha had come back to India to complete formalities to renew her job at a government hospital in Pathanamthitta, her hometown.

She had taken the first available ticket to return abroad, boarding the flight from Chennai to Ahmedabad.

It was a connecting journey back to the UK.

On the day of the crash, Ranjitha was on her way back to the UK to collect her release certificate from the UK hospital and to settle at Pathanamthitta with her two children, who are with her mother.

There's a pal of gloom at Pathanamthitta as friends and families gather, hearing about the tragedy.

Before moving to the UK Ranjitha had also worked in Oman. She was also building a new home hoping to move in with family.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, former union minister wrote in X, "Tributes to Ranjitha R. Nair from Kozhencherry, who lost her life in the Ahmedabad plane crash."

There were 169 Indian nationals, fifty-three British nationals, seven Portuguese nationals, and one Canadian national among the passengers inside the plane.

Prime Minister Modi shared his condolences in X: "We are all devastated by the air tragedy in Ahmedabad. The loss of so many lives in such a sudden and heartbreaking manner is beyond words. Condolences to all the bereaved families. We understand their pain and also know that the void left behind will be felt for years to come. Om Shanti."

(With inputs from Yashavini Ezhilmurugan)