Plane May Not Have Achieved Optimum Take-Off Speed Due To Bird Hit: Experts

A bird strike may have hindered Air India flight 171's take-off speed, experts said.

The flight, bound for London, crashed shortly after take-off from Ahmedabad airport.

There were 242 individuals on board, including passengers and crew.

A bird hit may have prevented the Air India flight, which crashed near Ahmedabad airport, from achieving the optimum speed for take-off, leading to the crash, experts have told NDTV.

Air India flight 171 from Ahmedabad to Gatwick airport in London crashed around 1.30 pm on Thursday, shortly after taking off. There were 242 people on board - 230 passengers, 10 crew members and two pilots - the Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner.

Captain Saurabh Bhatnagar, former senior pilot, said, "It looks, prima facie, like a case of multiple bird hits wherein both the engines have lost power. The take-off was perfect and just, I believe, short of taking the gear up, the aircraft started descending, which can happen only in case the engine loses power or the aircraft stops developing lift. Obviously, the investigation will reveal the exact reason."

"From the footage, it seems that the take-off was uneventful. The aircraft came down in a controlled fashion. The pilot had given the Mayday call, which means that it was a distress situation," he stressed.