How 11A, Europe's Most-Hated Seat On A Boeing 737, Became Air India Crash's Luckiest

On the afternoon of June 12, 2025, an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner, en route to London Gatwick, crashed just moments after taking off from Ahmedabad. Of the 242 people on board, only one survived.

The sole survivor was a British-Indian man, Vishwashkumar Ramesh, who miraculously walked away from the wreckage that claimed 241 lives. His extraordinary survival has since captured the attention of not only India but also the world.

Seated in 11A, Ramesh's escape was quickly labelled a miracle. Social media erupted with references to "God's grace", "sheer luck", and even to the seat itself, with terms like 'Miracle Seat' 11A going viral.

How Did Ramesh Save Himself?

In a recent interview from his hospital bed with DD News, Ramesh recounted the moment he realised he was still alive.

"I've no idea how I survived. For a while, I thought I was dying too. But when I opened my eyes, I tried to get out. I saw the gate was broken and there was a small gap-I jumped through it," he said.

You see, according to the Boeing 787's seating configuration used by Air India, Seat 11A is a Standard Economy Exit Row seat-positioned right next to an exit. Though such seats are often avoided by passengers due to reduced recline and proximity to the door, it was this very closeness that perhaps saved Ramesh's life.

The seating arrangement of Air India 787. Photo Credit: Seatguru

Ironically, the seat that became a life-saving miracle on the Boeing 787 is widely considered one of the worst seats on another aircraft model: the Boeing 737.

'The Window Seat 11A'

On the Boeing 737-900 and 900ER, Seat 11A is infamously known as a window seat without a window.

Thanks to the placement of internal components like air conditioning ducts or structural reinforcements, certain seats-especially those forward of the wing, such as 9A, 10A, 11A and 12A-lack windows altogether. This quirk is common across the Boeing 737 family.

Seat 11A has even earned itself the nickname "the windowless window seat", becoming a running joke and meme on travel forums and social media. Many passengers have complained about this particular seat, especially those who booked it expecting a view.

One of the most infamous examples comes from Ryanair, a low-cost Irish airline primarily serving destinations in Europe and Morocco. Ryanair's version of Seat 11A also lacks a window-something the airline has been criticised for, with frustrated passengers venting about the disappointment of getting a 'window seat' without the actual window. Have a look at some of these reactions:

From 'Worst Seat' To A Lucky Charm?

Now, social media platform X (formerly Twitter) is buzzing with a new question: has Seat 11A just gone from the most hated to the most coveted?

With Ramesh's miraculous survival tied to this seat, people are asking whether airlines like Ryanair or those operating Boeing 737s will start charging extra for it. Have a look at some:

What was once a point of ridicule has now become a symbol of unbelievable luck. Whether airlines choose to monetise the myth of Seat 11A remains to be seen - but for Vishwashkumar Ramesh and his family, it will forever be the seat that gave him a second life.

