Air India Plane Crash: The 787 Dreamliner Had Its Issues, Despite Being Boeing's Safest Aircraft So Far

Show Quick Read Quick Read Summary is AI-generated, newsroom-reviewed An Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner crashed on June 12, 2025, shortly after takeoff.

The aircraft was carrying 242 people and went down near Ahmedabad's airport, igniting a major fire.

Boeing's shares fell over 8% following the crash, raising safety concerns about the 787 model.

On June 12, 2025, an Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner operating flight AI171 from Ahmedabad to London's Gatwick Airport crashed shortly after takeoff. The aircraft, carrying 242 people - 230 passengers and 12 crew members - went down within minutes of departure, crashing into the Meghani area near the airport. A massive fire broke out due to the heavy fuel load onboard for the long-haul journey.

In the immediate aftermath, questions around the aircraft's safety and reliability started flooding social media.

Many users, recalling previous Boeing incidents, expressed fear and anger. Boeing's shares also took a hit, falling over 8%.

This was the first-ever crash involving a Boeing 787 Dreamliner (not of Boeing family though). Until now, the aircraft had built a reputation as one of Boeing's safest and most advanced models.

A Bumpy Start

The Boeing 787 Dreamliner is a wide-body, twin-aisle passenger aircraft developed with a focus on fuel efficiency and technological innovation. Announced in 2004 and entering service in 2011, the 787 aimed to replace older models like the 767 with a lighter, more efficient alternative.

Its design includes the use of composite materials, quieter engines, and more electric systems compared to previous aircraft. Features like raked wingtips and a four-window cockpit were not just aesthetic upgrades but were meant to enhance performance and comfort. Japan's All Nippon Airways (ANA) was the launch customer, placing an order for 50 aircraft.

Air India acquired the 787 Dreamliner in a major deal with Boeing in January 2006, securing a total of 68 aircraft. This purchase included 23 Boeing 777s and 18 Boeing 737s, which were designated for Air India Express. As part of the agreement, the airline bought 27 units (before June 12) of the 787-8 Dreamliner, with an estimated total value of around $4 billion.

Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner. Representational photo: Ananya Bhattacharya

Today, the 787 is manufactured primarily in South Carolina, with parts sourced from around the world.

The particular aircraft involved in the crash took its first flight on 14 December 2013 and was delivered to Air India in January 2014. The Boeing 787, in these 14 years of its service, had no prior history of serious incidents, building a reputation of a 'safer' bet among the Boeing family planes. That said, the 787 has not been entirely free of trouble.

In its early years, the Dreamliner faced significant issues related to its lithium-ion batteries. These problems caused onboard fires, prompting a global grounding of the fleet in 2013.

Even now, there were also reports of hydraulic leaks, flap malfunctions, and emergency landings on certain aircraft, such as the one registered as N819AN, which faced multiple problems earlier in 2025.

While the 787 had not seen a crash until now, incidents involving repeated diversions and mechanical failures did raise questions.

The Whistleblower's Warning About 787

In April 2024, a significant red flag was raised. Sam Salehpour, a Boeing engineer for more than a decade, publicly alleged that Boeing had taken dangerous shortcuts in the manufacturing of its 777 and 787 Dreamliner models. His complaint, first reported by The New York Times, was filed with the US Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) in January 2024.

Salehpour's claim pointed to 'two quality issues that may dramatically reduce the life of the planes.' While Boeing has traditionally claimed its aircraft could last up to 50 years, most commercial planes have a more typical lifespan of 25 to 30 years. If Salehpour's allegations are accurate, the structural integrity of the 787 might degrade far earlier - potentially putting lives at risk.

He also said he was transferred out of the 787 programme after raising concerns about faulty drilling practices. His report stated that management ignored his warnings and moved him to the 777 programme instead.

These revelations came on the heels of Boeing's previous troubles. Notably, the 737 MAX was involved in two deadly crashes - Lion Air Flight 610 in 2018 and Ethiopian Airlines Flight 302 in 2019 - which killed 346 people combined and led to a global grounding of the model.

On January 5, 2024, a door plug detached mid-flight from an Alaska Airlines Boeing 737 MAX 9 during Flight 1282 from Portland to Ontario, exposing passengers to forceful winds. This incident led Alaska Airlines to temporarily ground its 65 737 MAX 9 aircraft for safety inspections and prompted a thorough review of Boeing's production quality and control systems.

Each time, Boeing has promised to reform. But with every new incident, public trust continues to erode.

What Does This Mean For India's Skies?

Air India currently operates 27 Boeing 787-8 Dreamliners, making it a vital part of its long-haul fleet. It can fly for up to 14-16 hours. These aircraft serve destinations such as London, North America, and the Middle East. The Dreamliner has allowed Air India to fly longer distances without refuelling stops and reduce operational costs thanks to its fuel efficiency.

But following the crash, there's now a cloud of doubt hanging over Boeing's prized aircraft.

The crash of AI171 marks a turning point not just for Air India, but for the Boeing 787 Dreamliner's largely untainted reputation so far. Whether it will prove to be an unfortunate anomaly or the beginning of a deeper crisis remains to be seen. For now, investigations are underway.