Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Shares A Pic With Cannes-Winning Actor Anasuya Sengupta

Image shared by Suchitra Krishnamoorthi. (courtesy: SuchitraKrishnamoorthi)

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi shared an image with Cannes-winning actor Anasuya Sengupta in her latest Instagram post. In the picture shared, Suchitra can be seen wearing a white dress while the woman of the moment Anasuya wears a black suit. They can be seen posing for the cameras. Suchitra also shared a snap with daughter Kaveri. Suchitra wrote in the caption, "Congrations to @tphqltd and to anusuyasengupta for winning best actress at #Cannes. Proud moment for India. And proud moment for mamma me that @kaverikapur finally agreed to come to a party with me.Was lovely meeting u @kunalkohli." FYI, Anasuya Sengupta became the first Indian actress to win the Best Actress award at the Cannes Film Festival. Take a look at Suchitra's post here:

Last week, Anasuya shared a series of pictures summing up her experience at the 77th edition of the prestigious film festival. An excerpt from her caption read, "Outfit - quickly bought before the awards from a flea market at Cannes, because that's how I do." She also mentioned selecting pieces from fashion designer Arjun Saluja's brand Rishta. Coming back to the images, in the first frame, the star is seen wearing a white outfit and some chunky gold jewellery. Next, she is posing alongside her co-star Omara and director Konstantin Bojanov. The last photo features Anasuya, on stage, smiling and living her winning moment. Take a look at the post here:

Anasuya received the trophy in the Un Certain Regard segment for her portrayal of Renuka in the film The Shameless. The movie has been written and directed by Bulgarian filmmaker Konstantin Bojanov. Talking about her winning moment, Anasuya told Hindustan Times, "I couldn't believe it was happening! But as I shakily walked to the stage and stood with artists I have admired, my heroes, it felt oddly natural to be welcomed with so much authenticity and love by them. I am so grateful to the jury for seeing my hard work."

The Shameless was screened at the 77th Cannes Film Festival on May 17. The film revolves around Renuka (played by Anasuya Sengupta), who manages to escape from a Delhi brothel after killing a police officer. In addition to Anasuya, the movie features Omara, Auroshikha Dey, and Rohit Kokate in pivotal roles.