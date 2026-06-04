Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Reacts To Aamir Khan Getting Married For The Third Time: 'Very Brave Of Him'

Actor Suchitra Krishnamoorthi reacted to Aamir Khan's decision to marry his girlfriend, Gauri Spratt, in an intimate ceremony on July 5. This will be the superstar's third marriage.

Reacting to the news, Suchitra told IANS, "All the best. Very brave of him. I wish him the very, very best. I think opening your heart again and loving again is a very beautiful thing. It's a blessed opportunity, and I wish him all the love and success."

Suchitra married director Shekhar Kapur in 1999. She was 22 at the time, while the director was 52. The couple divorced in 2007. They share a daughter, Kaveri Kapur.

Explaining why she chose to remain single after her divorce from Shekhar Kapur, she said, "Unless you are sorted in your own mind, you cannot sort out a relationship. People often ask me why I am single, and I tell them that I am married to the arts. Sometimes my art is toxic. Sometimes it is financially unstable. Sometimes it is completely unpredictable. No partner can easily put up with that. Unless you are absolutely sure that you want to make those adjustments and spend your life with someone, there is no need to get married. Today, marriage is a choice, not a necessity."

Talking about Indian marriages, Suchitra added, "I also believe that before getting married, you should understand the other person's family. Very often, conflicts between families and couples create difficulties in a relationship."

Aamir Khan's marriages

Aamir Khan married childhood sweetheart Reena Dutta in a secret, intimate ceremony in 1986. They are parents to a son, Junaid, and a daughter, Ira. Junaid has entered the film industry, while Ira is an advocate for mental-health awareness. The couple divorced in 2002 after 16 years of marriage.

Aamir married Kiran Rao in 2005. The two met on the sets of the 2001 film Lagaan, where she was an assistant director. They divorced in 2021. They continue to co-parent their son Azad, whom they welcomed through surrogacy.

Aamir introduced Gauri to the media on his 60th birthday last year. They kept their relationship under wraps for 18 months before making it public. Gauri, originally from Bengaluru, now works with Aamir Khan's production house.