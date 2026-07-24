'Weird Men Sent Their Sexy Pictures': Suchitra Krishnamoorthi Recalls Online Dating Experience

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, who divorced filmmaker Shekhar Kapur in 2007, recently opened up about her dating experiences on Bumble. She spoke about some people she met who she is still in touch with, and some unusual ones who would send pictures they thought were "sexy" - which she would promptly block.

In conversation with Rediff Originals, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi said, "There were some really weird ones. One I remember - I had gone with a different name after the initial boo-boos. When he found out who I was and what I do, he said, 'Suchitra, you're too much for me. I don't think we should meet because you're too good for me.' I found it very strange because he was himself a very successful man."

She continued, "He was honest about it. Then there are people who send you pictures they think are sexy - and I just block them. I met some very interesting people; some I'm still in touch with. A lot of people are genuinely looking for serious partners. I feel proud that I did it - it's bold."

Almost Married Through Bumble

Furthermore, she spoke of one man she met on the dating app who was very sweet - and she almost married him.

The actress shared, "There's one guy I met on Bumble - very sweet, we're still in contact. The first time we met, he said, 'Suchitra, please marry me,' and he kept persisting. Very sweet guy, doing well. I thought, Arre, this guy looks serious, so I went and spoke to my Pandit ji."

She continued, "I said, 'Pandit ji, mujhe yeh mile hai aise. Kaveri ne mujhe Bumble, dating app pe lagaya. Yeh banda mile hai, bahut acche hai, kamate bhi accha hai.' (Pandit ji, I've met this person. Kaveri put me on Bumble, the dating app. I met this man — he's very good, and he earns well too.) He asked me a few questions about him. Then I asked, 'Kya karu, shaadi kar lu?' He said, 'Agar sahi lagta hai toh kar lo, but toot jaayegi.' (What should I do, should I get married? He said, ‘If it feels right, then do it — but it will break.)' It was so funny - because my period was not there to get married. Even if it's on my chart, I don't want to get married."

On Dating App Experience

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi explained how she tried the whole dating app experience with an open mind, as her daughter Kaveri encouraged her to do so.

She said, "You can't control what's destined. I'm so happy - my time with myself is so precious. I love my conversations with myself. So for me to give my time to someone or something, it has to be of real value. You never know what clicks. I went with an open mind."

She added, "I went because my daughter put me on it. I've been so shut off from all that, so I thought, let me give it a try. I did - it was a good experience. It'll make good literature one day."

About Suchitra Krishnamoorthi

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's modelling and acting career began in the 1980s when she appeared in Doordarshan's TV series Chunauti. She was a top model in the '90s, and her breakthrough came with Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa (1994), alongside Shah Rukh Khan.

She released several successful pop albums in the 1990s and 2000s, such as Dole Dole and Dum Tara.

She authored her semi-autobiographical book Drama Queen, and is a trained classical singer with interests in painting and theatre.

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