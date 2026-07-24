Tamil Actor Breaks Down As Her Scene Is Deleted From <i>Jana Nayagan</i>, Internet Says, 'Don't Give Up'

Tamil actor Anandhi Ajay shared a heartbreaking clip in which she is seen crying after her scene was cut from Vijay's Jana Nayagan. With tears in her eyes, the actor says in Tamil that she had been working on the film for a year. She was excited to work with Vijay, but she's upset that her scene was deleted (translated).

She also regrets that she won't get a second chance to work with Vijay, as the film has been touted as his last.

The video garnered many comments online.

One wrote, “I can really relate to how you feel, dear. Please be strong — we are all with you. You are very talented and a wonderful human being. Everything happens for a reason; something big is waiting for you @anandhi_offl. Be strong and don't give up.”

Another comment read, “You will get a great lead role very soon. Everything will happen for a reason—be positive.”

A third comment read, “Don't worry; you deserve more. Stay strong.”

Who Is Anandhi Ajay?

Anandhi is known for appearances in TV shows like, Karthigai Pengal, Yamuna, Kana Kaanum Kaalangal, and Kallikattu Pallikoodam. She is a trained classical dancer and yoga enthusiast. She showcased her dancing skills in the reality shows Dance Jodi Dance 3.0. Jodi No.1 season 6 & 7 and Maanada Mayilada Season 7.

Box Office Opening

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan collected a net of Rs 41.00 crore across 13,067 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 48.27 crore and total India net collections to Rs 41.00 crore so far.

Overseas, the film has grossed a total of Rs 30.00 crore, pushing its total worldwide gross to Rs 78.27 crore.

Hindi contributed Rs 1.75 crore to the opening-day numbers. The larger contribution came from Tamil, contributing Rs 36.50 crore. The Telugu version amassed Rs 2.75 crore.

Jana Nayagan also couldn't beat the openings of Vijay's blockbusters: Beast minted Rs 49.30 crore and GOAT minted Rs 44 crore.

About The Film

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is reported to be Vijay's final film as an actor and was originally planned as his farewell to fans ahead of the elections. Produced by KVN Productions on a reported budget of Rs 500 crore, the film features a star-studded ensemble including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju, with music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Also Read | Jana Nayagan Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay's Film Earns Rs 41 Crore In India, Falls Short Of Beast And GOAT