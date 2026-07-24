<i>Jana Nayagan</i> Box Office Collection Day 1: Vijay's Film Earns Rs 41 Crore In India, Falls Short Of <i>Beast</i> And <i>GOAT</i>

Thalapathy Vijay's latest film, Jana Nayagan, which was stuck in limbo over a censor certificate, released in theatres yesterday. Amid fan frenzy and hype, the film earned Rs 41 crore (net) in the domestic market, according to Sacnilk. Overseas, the film has grossed a total of Rs 30.00 crore in gross collections, as per the trade-tracker portal. Overall, Jana Nayagan couldn't match the opening numbers of Vijay's previous hits such as Beast and GOAT.

Breaking down the numbers

As per trade tracker Sacnilk, Jana Nayagan collected a net of Rs 41.00 crore across 13,067 shows. This brings total India gross collections to Rs 48.27 crore and total India net collections to Rs 41.00 crore so far.

Overseas, the film has grossed a total of Rs 30.00 crore, pushing its total worldwide gross to Rs 78.27 crore.

Hindi contributed Rs 1.75 crore to the opening-day numbers. The larger contribution came from Tamil, contributing Rs 36.50 crore. The Telugu version amassed Rs 2.75 crore.

Jana Nayagan also couldn't beat the openings of Vijay's blockbusters: Beast minted Rs 49.30 crore and GOAT minted Rs 44 crore.

Jana Nayagan also couldn't enter the coveted list of Tamil films that made Rs 50 crore on opening day.

Vijay's Leo (Rs 64.80 crore), Rajinikanth's Coolie (Rs 65 crore) and Coolie 2.0 (Rs 60.25 crore) top that chart.

Trade expert Ramesh Bala's predictions

Asked about opening-day numbers, Ramesh Bala told us, "In India, I estimate an opening of Rs 60 crore. Globally, my estimate is Rs 90 crore."

For the opening weekend, Bala projected Rs 150–180 crore in India and Rs 250 crore worldwide. Trade expert Taran Adarsh declined to pin exact figures but predicted a "thunderous" opening for Vijay's film.

About the film

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan is reported to be Vijay's final film as an actor and was originally planned as his farewell to fans ahead of the elections. Produced by KVN Productions on a reported budget of Rs 500 crore, the film features a star-studded ensemble including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju, with music by Anirudh Ravichander.

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