'Peak Title Card': Thalapathy Vijay's Fans Can't Keep Calm As <i>Jana Nayagan</i> Releases In Theatres

The much-awaited moment has arrived. Thalapathy Vijay's latest film, Jana Nayagan, has released in theatres today after being held up with the Censor Board over its certificate for six months. Fans across India and abroad rushed to catch the early shows.

Social media is already flooded with fan reactions.

Before the first half ends, audiences saw a striking title card that names Vijay as the honourable Chief Minister.

The title card lists Vijay's name with three different epithets.

The first reads Thalapathy Vijay. The second refers to him as Ilaya Thalapathy Vijay. The third calls him the Honourable Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu.

A large section of the Internet declared, “Title card peaked.”

The history behind the prefixes

Vijay was originally given the title Ilaya Thalapathy (meaning “Young Commander”) by his filmmaker father S. A. Chandrasekhar in 1994 to position him as a rising mass hero.

As his stardom and on-screen persona as a leader tackling systemic corruption grew, director Atlee dropped the “Ilaya” (young) prefix in 2017.

Since then, the singular title Thalapathy (meaning “Commander” or “Leader”) has stuck. The moniker reflects his commanding on-screen presence, his status as a box-office leader, and his dedicated fanbase. It has transitioned from a cinematic nickname to his overarching public identity, especially after his formal entry into politics and the launch of his political party, Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK).

Fan Reactions

A fan wrote, "Thalapathy mode on."

Another fan wrote, "You've given audiences countless memorable moments over the years, @actorvijay, sir, and I'm sure #Jananayagan will become another cherished milestone in your remarkable journey.

"From Thalapathy to the Hon'ble Chief Minister of Tamil Nadu, you've truly lived up to the name #JanaNayakudu

"Heartfelt best wishes to @TheKVNOfficial, garu, #HVinoth brother, and the entire team. May this film become a historic blockbuster and receive all the love it deserves."

"Witnessed illayathalapathy, Witnessed Thalapathy,Witnessed Hon CM Title card," wrote another one.

Trade expert Ramesh Bala's predictions

Southern films trade analyst Ramesh Bala said Jana Nayagan has registered Rs 20 crore in advance bookings in India. Overseas pre-sales stand at Rs 15 crore.

Asked about opening-day numbers, Bala tells us, "In India, I estimate an opening of Rs 60 crore. Globally, my estimate is Rs 90 crore.

For the opening weekend, Bala projected Rs 150-180 crore in India and Rs 250 crore worldwide. Trade expert Taran Adarsh declined to pin exact figures but predicted a "thunderous" opening for Vijay's film.

Box-office benchmark

Billed as Vijay's 69th and final film as a lead actor, the H. Vinoth directorial arrives with one question: can it surpass Leo's estimated Rs 606 crore and The Greatest of All Time (GOAT)'s Rs 458 crore worldwide - especially overseas, where the actor-turned-politician has built one of Indian cinema's strongest fan bases?

Leo remains Vijay's biggest grosser at an estimated Rs 606 crore worldwide, followed by GOAT at roughly Rs 458 crore.

About the film

Directed by H. Vinoth, Jana Nayagan marks Vijay's (reported) final film as an actor and was originally planned as his farewell to fans ahead of the elections. Produced by KVN Productions on a reported budget of ₹500 crore, the film features a star-studded ensemble including Pooja Hegde, Bobby Deol and Mamitha Baiju, with music by Anirudh Ravichander.

Also Read | Jana Nayagan Advance Booking: Vijay's Final Film Eyes Massive Rs 90 Crore Worldwide Opening