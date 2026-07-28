"I Helped My Father Plan His Death": Ram Kapoor's Shocking Revelation On <i>Lock Upp 2</i>

The latest episode of Lock Upp Season 2 took an emotional turn when contestant Ram Kapoor made a deeply personal revelation about his life. During the episode, the actor made a heartbreaking confession, revealing that he had helped his father plan his death.

The actor shared that after his father's pancreatic cancer relapsed at the age of 73, he chose not to undergo treatment again. Talking about his father's battle with cancer, Ram Kapoor shared that his father was first diagnosed with the disease at the age of 63 and underwent 18 chemotherapy sessions. However, when the cancer returned during the COVID-19 pandemic, his father refused to fight it again.

Opening up about the experience, the actor shared, “I helped my father plan his death. His cancer relapsed during the COVID period. He called Gautami (Ram Kapoor's wife) and told her that he wanted to talk to me. On the call, we discussed everything. And, basically, he had decided that he didn't wish to fight the disease anymore.”

Ram Kapoor continued, “He (Ram's father) wanted to go, but he was scared of doing it alone. He still didn't want anyone to know, but he wanted me to be there, so he point-blank asked me, ‘Can you help me in dying?' He managed to convince me that ki main nahi karunga to woh akele karenge (if I do not help him, he will do it himself), so he didn't leave me with a choice."

Keeping his promise, the actor stayed with his father during his final moments. Recalling the incident, Ram shared, “When he was admitted to the ICU, I was with him, and nobody knew that there was no treatment happening. He just wanted me to hold his hand and help him go, and I had promised him that I would do it. He was scared of being alone; he wasn't scared of dying. He said he didn't want anyone to cry at his funeral.”

Ram Kapoor further revealed that the incident had deeply affected his family. “My mother and my sister still don't talk to me. It's been more than 5 years. I think it is one of the best things a child can do for his parent because everyone lives like a king, but my father fucking died like a king,” he said.

The actor ended his confession by speaking about the strength he found after the heartbreaking experience. He shared that it was because of his father that he discovered his inner strength and witnessed death from so close. “I've learnt how to live only after seeing death this close, and I'm not scared,” he added.

Lock Upp Season 2 is available for streaming on Netflix, with new episodes releasing from Saturday to Thursday at 8 PM.