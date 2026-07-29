Why BTS Have Decided Not To Submit Their Music For The Grammys This Year

BTS have made a surprising announcement ahead of the 2027 Grammy Awards. The K-pop group has revealed that they will not be submitting their music for consideration this year.

The announcement was shared by all seven members, RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook, via Instagram Stories on Wednesday.

"We have decided not to submit to the Grammys this year," the message read.

The group also explained the reasoning behind the decision. "I hope that music can be heard and loved for what it is, rather than being divided by region or language," the statement added.

They concluded the note by thanking their fans. "Thank you to ARMY and everyone who is always with us."

The announcement comes months ahead of the 2027 Grammy Awards, which will be held on February 7, 2027, at the Crypto.com Arena in Los Angeles. The nominees are scheduled to be announced this year on November 16.

Decision Comes After New Grammy Category

BTS' decision has attracted even more attention because it comes over a month after the Recording Academy introduced a new Grammy category called Asian Pop Music Performance for the 2027 awards.

The category recognises performances from Asian pop markets, including K-pop, J-pop, and C-pop. To qualify, songs must also make "meaningful use" of one or more Asian languages.

The move received mixed reactions from K-pop fans online. While some welcomed the recognition, others questioned whether artists should be grouped based on language or region. BTS are the first major act to publicly confirm that they will not be submitting their music for consideration under the new format.

With their global popularity and Grammy history, BTS was widely expected to be among the strongest contenders in the new category.

The Recording Academy describes the new award by saying, "This category recognizes artistic excellence in Asian pop music performances originating from or widely recognized within Asian markets, including but not limited to K-pop, J-pop, and C-pop, with meaningful use of one or more Asian languages. Awards are presented to the performing artist(s)."

Busy Comeback Year For BTS

The announcement comes during one of the group's biggest years in recent times. After completing their mandatory military service in South Korea, RM, Jin, SUGA, j-hope, Jimin, V, and Jung Kook reunited for full-group activities.

Earlier this year, BTS released Arirang, their first group album in years. The album debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200, while its lead single Swim reached No. 1 on the Billboard Hot 100.

The group is now preparing to continue its Arirang World Tour. BTS will resume the tour on August 1 with two concerts at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford.